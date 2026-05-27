Petrol pumps will remain closed for 10 hours in THIS Uttar Pradesh district

Petrol pumps will remain closed for 10 hours a day in an Uttar Pradesh district amid rising fuel prices. According to a new directive, pumps will remain open for just 10 hours as the demand for fuel rises.

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Fuel stations will remain shut for 10 hours a day. Representational image/PTI

Fuel prices are skyrocketing while queues at these pumps are now longer than ever before. In the middle of these crises, fuel pumps will remain closed for 10 hours every day in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district. Meanwhile, pumps will remain open from 7 am to 9 pm in the region, according to district supply officer.

In a bid to maintain a balance between oil crisis and diesel consumption in agriculture, the maximum quantity of petrol-diesel sale has also been limited for all vehicles, including buses, trucks, tractors, cars and bikes. The administration has fixed the maximum limit of diesel sale in cans at 15 litres, while petrol will not be given in any container other than the vehicle.

What did the order state?

On May 25, District supply officer Rajiv Kumar issued an order to all petrol pump owners in the district asking them to strictly comply with the new system. Kumar then ordered pumps to operate for only 14 hours a day following a meeting with District Magistrate over fuel crisis.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices HIKED AGAIN: Fuel rates increased by over Rs 2, petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi – Check city-wise prices here

According to the new directive, petrol pumps will operate from 7 am till 9 pm. Meanwhile, farmers will be given a maximum of 15 litres of diesel after proper identification. The DSO further stated that heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks, will be provided with only 30 to 40 litres of fuel, while light vehicles will receive a maximum of 15 to 20 litres of petrol and diesel. Tractors and trolleys will receive up to 30 litres of diesel, while bikes and scooters will receive a maximum of 3 litres of petrol. Finally, diesel being sold in jerrycans can only be sold to a maximum of 15 litres.

Fuel prices hiked

Fuel prices were hiked on Monday for a fourth time in 11 days. Now In just 11 days, fuel prices have risen by more than Rs 7 per litre after several successive hikes. The increases were rolled out in phases — Rs 3, 90 paise, 87 paise and Rs 2.61 per litre. Even so, analysts say this may not be enough to offset market pressures.

Also Read: Will petrol-diesel prices become cheaper? Pressure mounts on state governments to reduce VAT on fuel, Centre likely to…

The recent fuel price hikes have not fully eased the burden on India’s three state-owned oil marketing firms, namely Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited — which continue to face major under-recoveries.