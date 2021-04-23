New Delhi: As India is witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases in the second wave, fugitive self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda has issued a statement on Twitter saying devotees from India would not be allowed to enter his island ‘Kailasa’ due to the COVID surge. Not just India, Swami Nithyananda has also banned travellers from Brazil, European Union and Malaysia. However, his statement on Twitter was brutally trolled with many taking to Twitter to share jokes, hilarious messages and memes. Also Read - Karnataka Weekend Lockdown From Today: Travel, Transport And Other Guidelines You Need To Know

“Indians will not be able to visit the island of ‘Kailasa’ located off the coast of Ecuador for now,” Nithyananda said in a statement. Also Read - 12 COVID Patients Dead After Fire at Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Mumbai’s Virar

Set up in 2019 by the self-styled godman, the island has released the ‘Executive Order’ by the ‘Presidential Mandate’ of Kailasa, which has not yet been recognised as a nation. The decree said that no public will be allowed to enter the island until further notice.

The notice further stated that all “de factor spiritual embassies of Kailasa” in the four countries listed above will remain sealed. It also directs all volunteers and ‘citizens’ of the unrecognised island to quarantine themselves as per local laws.

Accused of sexual assault, Nithyananda has been hiding on the island off the coast of Ecuador since 2019. While proclaiming the island ‘Kailasa’, Nithyananda described it as a “Hindu sovereign nation”.

Interestingly, this remote island which he claims to be a spiritual nation has its own cabinet, prime minister and a dedicated website. Nithyananda has even launched his own ‘Reserve Bank of Kailasa’ in August 2020 to print ‘Kailashian dollars’.

Despite his repeated application, the United Nations (UN) has refused to recognize ‘Kailasa’ as a separate country.

Here are some Twitter reactions to his statement:

I cannot believe this fraud has 30,000 followers. Seriously 😳 — Ami🇮🇳🇨🇦 (@Amitasmile) April 22, 2021

You see covid is me, I am covid, when you look inside you will have covid, everyone has covid and me having covid inside me will also cure the covid by having it inside me and then pass on to other deciples who will have me inside them and will be able to cure themselves — Guru (@Gurutaneja) April 22, 2021

Oh kailasa god, please tell us did you get vaccinated or not. If not then sure Kailasa is safe for you and your Shishya vrinda, if you are vaccinated sure that means you are no more a god man…..🙏 — Sunil Kumar N (@SunilKu76266535) April 22, 2021

Why…. Don't you have the power to simply cure them on arrival? I am me, Covid is me, MCeeee squared. — Rohit Regonayak (@rohitmr) April 22, 2021

The statement from the godman comes at a time when the number of daily coronavirus cases in India has hit a record high with over 3.14 lakh new infections being reported, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,59,30,965.

Registering a steady increase for the 43rd in a row, the active cases have increased to 22,91,428 comprising 14.38 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 84.46 per cent.