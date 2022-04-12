New Delhi: Subhash Shankar, who is close aide of Nirav Modi has been brought to Mumbai by CBI team from Cairo city of Egypt, in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam worth Rs 13,578 crores, news agency ANI reported quoting CBI sources. This was a major operation by CBI officials investigating Nirav Modi in connection with the case.Also Read - ₹18,000 Crore Returned To Banks From Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi: Centre Tells SC

In 2018, the Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Nirav, his brother Nishal Modi and his employee Subhash Parab on the request of the CBI, probing over USD 2 billion PNB scam.

Since then, Subhash Shankar had been on the run since the case was registered in 2018. He had been in hiding in Cairo. Based on the inputs received by the agency, the CBI carried out this operation and nabbed Shankar. He will be produced in a Mumbai CBI court and his custody will be sought for interrogation.

The Interpol had issued the Red Corner Notice (RCN) on the basis of charge sheet filed by the CBI in a special court in Mumbai and the arrest warrant issued by the judge Special J C Jagdale there, four years ago

In its Red Corner Notice issued against a fugitive, the Interpol asks its 192 member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.