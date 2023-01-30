Home

Full Emergency Declared at Cochin Airport Over Suspected Hydraulic Failure in Air India Express Flight from Sharjah

All 183 passengers and six crew members onboard flight IX 412 were safe, an Air India Express spokesperson said.

Kochi: A full emergency was declared at the Cochin International Airport for a brief period on Sunday around 8 pm as an Air India Express flight from Sharjah experienced suspected hydraulic failure during landing. All 183 passengers and six crew members onboard flight IX 412 were safe, an Air India Express spokesperson said.

A CIAL spokesperson said, “A full emergency was declared at the international airport at 8.04 PM, the CIAL said, but added no runway was blocked or flights were diverted. The emergency was withdrawn at 8.36 PM and air operations were declared normal.”

An Air India Express spokesperson said later in a statement that it was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time (8.34PM) and no urgency or emergency call was made by the pilot to the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The spokesperson also clarified the Sharjah-Kochi route, did not make an emergency landing. The pilot had noticed a fluctuation in the Hydraulic Pressure System and informed the ATC as a precautionary measure, he said.

The Air India Express spokesperson also said that following a normal landing in Kochi, the flight system was also checked and no anomalies were detected.

What happens if an aircraft has hydraulic failure?

In an aircraft, hydraulics control the movement of an aircraft, left and right, upwards and downwards. Hence, during a total hydraulic failure, the pilots will lose control of the airplane to turn right or left, climb. The only way to fly a plane with full hydraulic failure is by increasing and decreasing the power of engines but only if they are mounted on the wings. But it is said that only a very few pilots in the world have the nerve and finesse to execute this during a hydraulic failure.