Uttarkashi avalanche: At least 10 mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) have died after an avalanche hit Draupadi Ka Danda – 2 peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday. Eight of the 29 trapped mountaineers have been rescued, while efforts are underway to bring the rest to safety. A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Institute was caught in an avalanche while returning, NIM principal colonel Amit Bisht said. The group had trekked to Mount Draupadi ka Danda-II as part of a high-altitude "navigation and height gain exercise". They reached the peak at around 4am on Tuesday and were returning when they were swamped by an avalanche at around 8.45am. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police had released a list of Nehru Mountaineering Institute trainees who are being searched for at Draupadi Ka Danda-II mountain peak.

List of Nehru Mountaineering Institute trainees missing after avalanche

Saurav Biswas- West Bengal Shubham Sangri- Uttarakhand Atanu Dhar From Delhi Narendra Singh-Uttarakhand Amit Kuman Shaw-West Bengal Vamsheedar Reddy-Telangana Vikram Raman- Tamil Nadu Vikram M-Karnataka Deepshikha Hazarika-Assam Rajat Singhal-Haryana Sandip Sarkar-West Bengal Siddharth Khanduri-Uttarakhand Gohil Arjunsinh Bhupendra-Gujarat Satish Rawat-Uttarakhand Lt. Colonel Deepak Vashisth-Himachal Pradesh Shivam Kainthia-Himachal Pradesh Anshul Kainthia- Himachal Pradesh Tiklu Jyrwa-Puri Rahul Panwar-Uttarakhand VRakshit K-Karnataka Vinay Panwar-Uttarakhand Nitish-Haryana Kapil Panwar-Uttarakhand Ajay Bisht-Uttarakand Santosh Kukreti-Uttarakahnd SUO Ravi Kumar Nirmal-Uttarakhand LNK Shubham Singh-Uttar Pradesh SGT Amit Kumar Singh- Uttar Pradesh

DGP Ashok Kumar said that out of a total of 41 people — 34 trainees and seven instructors — 17 escaped with injuries while 24 were trapped under the avalanche.

A chopper on Tuesday afternoon airdropped five SDRF personnel and three trainers of NIM at the Dokriani Bamak glacier for the search and rescue operation.Two Cheetah helicopters of IAF reached Harsil while one advanced light helicopter landed at Matli in the evening for the operation. One civilian chopper is also on standby at Matli, officials told TOI.

“The incident site started experiencing snowfall late afternoon. We had very low visibility to carry out aerial evacuation operations. Choppers are, therefore, on standby and we are waiting for the weather to improve. The rescue operation will resume on Wednesday morning,” NIM officials said.