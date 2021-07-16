Imphal: As cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 rise in Manipur, the government has announced a total curfew for 10 days, starting from July 18, to break the chain of transmission. “There is a need to take stringent measures to break the chain of transmission. Therefore, the State government has decided to declare a total curfew from July 18, 2021, for ten days,” the health department said.Also Read - World is in Early Stages Of Covid-19 Third Wave: WHO Warns Amid Delta Variant Surge

During the curfew period, all institutions, except the essential services, will remain closed, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced.

No one will be allowed to venture out except the people coming out for vaccination and testing.

“All are requested to cooperate in tackling COVID-19,” the health department further said.

The stringent restrictions were announced after Manipur reported its highest single-day surge with 1,104 fresh Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths in 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 8,210, while total positive cases have reached 80,521. The state’s COVID recovery rate has improved to 88.15 per cent, the health department said.

Prior to this, the Manipur government had extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in seven districts of the state till July 10. The restrictions were scheduled to end on June 30. The curfew was first imposed on May 8 and repeatedly extended in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul due to a surge in coronavirus cases.