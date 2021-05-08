Aizawl: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Mizoram government announced a 7-day complete lockdown in the state from 4 AM of May 10 to curtail the spread COVID-19 in the state. As per the order from the state government, the total lockdown will remain in place till 4 AM of May 17 and no resident of the capital and district headquarter towns will be allowed to come out of their homes during this time. Also Read - FACT Check: Are People Dying Due To 5G Spectrum Trials in India? Check Truth Behind Viral Audio Message

The order, however, allows shops dealing with essential commodities, vegetables and meats to open only on Thursday till 5 PM in these towns. Notably, Aizawl and district headquarters are currently in the lockdown mode. Also Read - Drink Cow Urine To Stop Coronavirus Spread, BJP MLA Urges All; Demonstrates On Camera

The state government in the order said that all district magistrates will impose night curfew in their respective district headquarter towns between 7 PM and 4 AM. Also Read - BREAKING: Complete Lockdown Imposed In Tamil Nadu For 2 Weeks From May 10

“All state government offices barring health and family welfare, home, disaster management and rehabilitation, finance, information and public relations, civil aviation, district administrations and offices under the central government will be closed during the complete lockdown,” the order from the state said.

The state government decided to enforce total lockdown as it felt that it is necessary to impose more restrictions on the movement of people and their activities to control and prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

During this time, the intra-state and inter-village movements have been strictly prohibited except under exceptional or very essential case during the period. “Although the inter-state border will remain open, returnees or visitors will be allowed in only through those entry points opened by the state government. If they have tested negative for coronavirus they will be kept in mandatory home isolation for 10 days,” the order said.

However, the quarantine will not be mandatory for people visiting the state for less than 96 hours provided they produce COVID-19 negative certificates from ICMR recognised RT-PCR on their arrival.

The state on Friday recorded 184 fresh cases taking the total tally to 7,147. The COVID-19 toll rose to 18 following the death of a 47-year-old woman at Zoram Medical College and Hospital.

Of the fresh cases, 146 infections were reported from Aizawl, 11 from Lawngtlai and nine from Kolasib, among other districts. The northeastern state now has 1,778 active cases, while 5,351 people have recovered from the disease.