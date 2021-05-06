New Delhi: At this time of surmounting pressure to impose full lockdown across the country to break the chain of coronavirus, the Central government on Wednesday made a big announcement and said various options are being discussed on the matter. However, the Centre has not made any official statement as to when the full lockdown will be imposed. Also Read - Third Wave is Coming, Oxygen Crisis Needs to End Now: Supreme Court Raps Centre

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Niti Aayog’s member VK Paul said that the option of a nationwide lockdown is ‘being discussed’. Notably, VK Paul heads the national Covid-19 task force and this task force had earlier urged PM Modi to impose a complete lockdown in the country. Also Read - Kerala Imposes Full Lockdown From May 8 Amid COVID Surge, Exempts Essential Services

“There is a clear balanced advisory and at the same time, in addition to this range of restrictions, if anything more is required, those options are always being discussed and those decisions, as being required, will be taken,” VK Paul said in the press conference. Also Read - Oxygen Relief: IIT Kanpur Launches Mission Bharat O2 to Combat Crisis

Will the Centre then impose a national lockdown as cases of Covid-19 surge across the country? Well, the Union Health Ministry has not ruled out the possibility of lockdown to stem the world’s worst virus outbreak. However, all are waiting for an official announcement on the lockdown.

On the other hand, VK Paul also added that the states and UTs have already been asked to impose local night curfews and restrictions in districts with over 10 per cent test positivity rate and more than 60 per cent occupancy of ICU beds.

The development comes after a number of international health experts, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria and other political leaders have advised PM Modi to impose a national lockdown to tackle the devastating second wave of Covid-19 in India.

Earlier, America’s top public health expert Dr Anthony Fauci also suggested that the Indian government needs to impose a lockdown and marshal all its resources, including the armed forces, to build makeshift hospitals to beat the second wave of coronavirus.

On Thursday, India recorded 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities, taking the total tally to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, the Union Health Ministry said.

The 3,980 new fatalities include 920 from Maharashtra, 353 from Uttar Pradesh, 346 from Karnataka, 311 from Delhi, 253 from Chhattisgarh, 181 from Haryana, 180 from Punjab, 167 from Tamil Nadu, 155 from Rajasthan, 141 from Jharkhand, 133 from Gujarat, 127 from Uttarakhand and 103 from West Bengal.