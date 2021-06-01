Ranchi: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 10 with giving some relaxations. Notably, this is the fourth time that the restrictions, first imposed on April 22 for a week, were extended. The move to extend the lockdown was taken at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Also Read - Aarogya Setu Rolls Out Some Exciting Features; Enables Users To Update Their Vaccination Status

The ongoing measures were scheduled to end on June 3. Issuing a notification, the state government said that the 'Health Safety Week' now stands extended till June 10. As part of the relaxations, the shops will now open in 15 districts from 6 AM to 2 PM with certain conditions.

However, in the remaining nine districts, including Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Hazaribag and Dhanbad, which are witnessing a high number of deaths, shops other than clothes, jewellery and shoes have been allowed.

In the order, the state government said that the norms for travelling have also been relaxed and e-passes would not be required for inter-district movement.

The development comes at a time when Jharkhand reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, continuing with the declining trend of fatalities, even as 831 more people tested positive. The death toll rose to 4,991, while the coronavirus tally stood at 3,37,774.

The state had reported 19 deaths on Monday and 13 fatalities the day before, the lowest in a single day last month. Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the mandate for states to procure medicines as against cooperative federalism.