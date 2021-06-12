Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is under stringent weekend lockdown today and tomorrow even as existing Covid-19 guidelines on the shutdown in the state continue till June 16. The additional enhanced measures that have been imposed for the weekend prohibit takeaway parcels but allows home delivery of food. Construction activities following strict social distancing norms will be permitted. The CM’s office had said the restrictions will be “severe” (total lockdown) on June 12 and 13. Also Read - Gujarat Unlocks From Today: Check Complete List of Covid Curbs, Relaxations

“Additional enhanced stringent restrictions are imposed on 12th and 13 June. On these dates, take away parcels not allowed from hotels. Home delivery of food is permitted. Construction activities following strict social distancing norms are permitted,” the Kerala government said in a statement.

The state government also said that all popular holiday destinations in Kerala will be declared as complete “vaccinated zones” as the state government is mulling to provide COVID-19 jab to everyone in the tourism sector.

Notably, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government had Monday extended the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on June 9, till June 16. The government decided to extend the lockdown till June 16 after considering the high test positivity rate prevailing in the state, the chief minister’s office had said.

The state has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases. The government had earlier extended the statewide shutdown thrice–on May 16, May 23, and May 31 after reviewing the situation.

Kerala on Friday logged 14,233 new COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths, pushing the infection count to 26,72,798 and the toll to 10,804. Currently, there are 1,34,001 people under treatment in the state. Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases yesterday–2,060, followed by Ernakulam at 1,629 and Kollam at 1,552.

The average test positivity rate of the last three days was 13.9 per cent and the aim was to bring it down to under ten per cent.