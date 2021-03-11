New Delhi: Election Commission on Thursday responded to Trinamool Congress letter on Mamata Banerjee’s injury and termed it ‘full of insinuations & averments’. Calling the incident unfortunate, the poll panel said that the alleged attack on the West Bengal chief minister need to be inquired into with promptitude and dispatch. ‘It is indeed an unfortunate incident and needs to be inquired into with promptitude and dispatch”, the Election Commission said. “Completely incorrect to suggest that Commission has taken over law & order machinery in the state in the name of conducting elections and appropriated whole governance structure,” the poll panel added. Also Read - Mamata Undergoes Further Medical Tests at SSKM Hospital, TMC to Hold Silent Protest Tomorrow | Key Points

A delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) met the officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday and file a complaint about the alleged attack on party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in her constituency of Nandigram on Wednesday evening.

Banerjee, who had sustained injuries on her left leg and was experiencing chest pain along with fever was rushed to the SSKM Hospital where her condition is currently reported to be 'stable', according to PTI on Thursday.

Banerjee was brought to Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram, where she was campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. She was wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher.

The chief minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination earlier on Wednesday alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning yesterday.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.