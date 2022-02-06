New Delhi: Full office attendance will be resumed for all central government employees from Monday. The decision was taken in view of a decline in the number of coronavirus cases, said Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday.Also Read - Bihar: Patna Starts Administration Of ZyCov-D, India's First Needle-Free Covid Vaccine

"A review of the pandemic situation was done today and in view of a decline in the number of Covid cases as well as a decline in the positivity rate, it has been decided that full office attendance shall be resumed from tomorrow and employees at all levels, without any exemption, shall attend office on a regular basis with effect from February 7, 2022," the minister of state for personnel said. He said the heads of the departments shall, however, ensure that the employees wear face masks at all times and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Centre had, on January 31, extended the work-from-home arrangement for 50 per cent of its employees below the level of under secretary till February 15. "But after obtaining inputs from the relevant quarters and a review of the situation, a fresh office memorandum has been issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), informing that all the employees at all levels, without any exemption, will report to office from tomorrow, that is, February 7," Singh said. There will be no "work-from-home" option for any employee anymore, he added.

The personnel ministry had, on January 3, issued an order allowing work from home for 50 per cent of the employees below the level of under secretary till January 31 in view of a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.