Full story of the Rs 13,000 crore drug syndicate; how the network spread from India to Dubai

The investigation continued to progress following the operation in Mahipalpur. On October 3, Jatinder Singh Gill, alias Jassi, was arrested at Amritsar Airport. Two days later, a Toyota Fortuner used by him in Punjab was searched, revealing approximately 1.096 kg of drugs. According to court records, the vehicle belonged to Virendra Basoya's brother, Ravindra Basoya.

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New Delhi: The network exposed following the seizure of a massive drug consignment in Delhi in October 2024 had roots that went far beyond the capital. As the investigation progressed, links were traced to Gujarat, Punjab, Mumbai, Goa, and other cities, as well as to locations abroad. According to investigative agencies, Virendra Singh Basoya, alias Veeru, played the most pivotal role in this entire network. Basoya, who had been living abroad for a long time, has now been brought to India from the UAE.

The first major lead on October 1, 2024

On October 1, 2024, the Delhi Police Special Cell received information about a large consignment of drugs in Mahipalpur Extension. Police conducted a raid and arrested Tushar Goyal, Himanshu Kumar, and Aurangzeb Siddiqui. Initially, about 16 kg of a cocaine-like substance was found, but a thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of approximately 547 kg of cocaine and 39.7 kg of hydroponic marijuana. It was at this point that the police realized the case might be linked to a major international network.

Investigation extends from Delhi to Punjab and Gujarat

The investigation continued to progress following the operation in Mahipalpur. On October 3, Jatinder Singh Gill, alias Jassi, was arrested at Amritsar Airport. Two days later, a Toyota Fortuner used by him in Punjab was searched, revealing approximately 1.096 kg of drugs. According to court records, the vehicle belonged to Virendra Basoya’s brother, Ravindra Basoya.

On October 10, approximately 208 kg of suspected drugs were recovered from Ramesh Nagar, Delhi. It is alleged that the drugs were concealed inside packets of savory snacks (*namkeen*). Subsequently, on October 13, about 518 kg of mephedrone was seized from the premises of Aavkar Drug Pvt. Ltd. in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. These seizures revealed the massive scale of the entire network.

The total volume of seizures took investigative agencies by surprise

When the major seizures from the investigation are tallied, they amount to approximately 1,289 kg of cocaine and mephedrone, along with about 39.7 kg of hydroponic marijuana. Arrests continued throughout the case, including the apprehension of Tilak Prasad Sharma in Sikkim in January 2026. A total of 14 accused have been arrested in this case, and the Delhi Police have filed a charge sheet.

Then, the name of Virendra Basoya surfaced

As the investigation progressed, the police discovered that individuals based abroad might also be playing a role behind this entire network. During this time, the names of Virendra Singh Basoya (alias Veeru) and Sandip Sansar Dhune emerged as alleged kingpins. According to investigative agencies, the network had connections extending to the UK, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, and Dubai.

It is alleged that certain companies and business structures were utilized to supply drugs within India. The investigation revealed the names of companies such as Pharma Solution Services, RM Biochem, and Life Saver Pharma. Findings also indicated that email accounts linked to these entities could be traced back to locations in Pakistan and Malaysia.

Drugs traveled from South America to Dubai, and then to India

According to investigative agencies, the network operated an international supply chain. It is alleged that drugs were first transported from South America to Dubai and subsequently brought to India. Ankleshwar in Gujarat has been identified as a crucial hub for this network, where drugs were allegedly processed under the guise of pharmaceutical and chemical business operations.

Following this, the drugs were dispatched to various locations under the label of medical or chemical consignments. Allegedly, the supply reached not only Delhi-NCR but also Punjab, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Goa.

From snack packets to chemical consignments

The methods used by this network to conceal the drugs were also notably diverse. Investigations revealed that drugs were sometimes smuggled by concealing them within chemical consignments, while at other times, they were delivered hidden amidst clothing or packets of snacks. Outwardly, the goods appeared ordinary, but the drugs were concealed inside.

The investigation also uncovered that members of the network avoided direct phone conversations. Allegedly, communication took place via paid and encrypted apps, and payments were made using cryptocurrency. Locations and pickup points were shared to facilitate deliveries.

Basoya’s connection to the 970 kg Mephedrone case

Virendra Basoya’s name had surfaced in a major drug case prior to this one as well. According to NCB documents, on February 21, 2024, the Pune Police conducted an operation in Delhi and arrested Divesh Charanjit Bhutani and Sandeepkumar Rajpal Baisoya. Approximately 970 kg of Mephedrone was reportedly seized from their possession.

Investigations indicated that this consignment was intended for shipment to London. Sandeep Hanumansingh Yadav, the owner of Delta Logistics, and the company’s manager, Devendra Ramful Yadav, were also arrested in connection with this case. The investigating agency alleges that Divesh Bhutani and Sandeepkumar Rajpal Baisoya were acting under the instructions of Virendra Basoya.

Drugs found in Basoya’s brother’s vehicle

The name of Virendra Basoya’s brother, Ravinder Basoya, also emerged in this matter. The Fortuner vehicle, from which approximately 1.096 kg of drugs was seized in Punjab, was identified as belonging to Ravinder. The vehicle was being used by Jatinder Singh Gill, alias Jassi. Later, in December 2024, reports confirmed Ravinder’s arrest in connection with this drug case.

Son Rishabh also accused of links to the network

The name of Virendra Basoya’s son, Rishabh Basoya, also surfaced during the investigation. According to the Delhi Police, Rishabh’s SUV was used to collect a consignment of drugs; police allege that he had made his Fortuner vehicle available to Jassi.

CCTV footage from a hotel in Delhi’s Hudco Place and the Panchsheel Enclave area, documenting interactions between Rishabh and Jassi, was also cited during the investigation. Later, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Rishabh. It was revealed that he was abroad and evading arrest as of November 2025.

Police raid the day after the wedding; family flees abroad

Virendra Basoya is said to be a resident of Pilanji village in South Delhi. In 2023, his son Rishabh married the daughter of a former MLA from the Noida region; the wedding took place at a lavish farmhouse near Delhi Airport.

Reportedly, the Pune Police raided Basoya’s home the very next day after the wedding. According to investigative inputs, Virendra Basoya had already left the country with his family before the police action took place. He did not return to India thereafter.

Remained abroad despite a Look-Out Circular

After the Delhi drug case came to light in October 2024, the police issued a Look-Out Circular against Virendra Basoya. Investigative agencies allege that he continued to manage the network even while staying outside India.

Now, following a lengthy international legal process, he has been brought to India from the UAE. Following the NCB’s operation, Basoya is now in the direct custody of Indian investigative agencies.

Interrogation of Basoya set to reveal many secrets

With Basoya’s return to India, the primary task for investigative agencies is to uncover the true picture of the entire network. Agencies will seek to determine who managed the logistics of transporting drugs from South America to India, identify the individuals involved in the Dubai and Pakistan connections, and understand how the drug processing was carried out in Ankleshwar. Additionally, financial transactions involving *hawala* and cryptocurrency, as well as the roles of alleged associates based abroad and operatives within India, will remain central to the investigation. During the interrogation of Virendra Basoya, agencies will also seek answers regarding the roles played by his son, Rishabh, and other accused individuals.

Now, the effort to reach the core network

So far, the police have pieced together several links of this network. Large quantities of drugs have been seized, multiple accused have been arrested, and a charge sheet has been filed. However, the most significant question facing investigative agencies remains: exactly how many people were behind this entire network, and what was the source and destination of the funds involved?

With Basoya brought back to India, investigative agencies will now have their first opportunity to directly question the man alleged to be the mastermind of this entire network. This interrogation could prove to be the most crucial link in unravelling the alleged ₹13,000 crore drug syndicate.

(Reported by: Pramod Sharma with Sahil Kerni, Zee Media, Delhi)