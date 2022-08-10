New Delhi: Hours after approving Biological E’s Corbevax as a booster dose, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday night issued guidelines and said the fully vaccinated adults can take corbevax as booster dose 6 months after second dose.Also Read - Biological E's Corbevax Approved as Booster for Those Jabbed with Covishield, Covaxin

“Corbevax will be available as precaution dose after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for population above 18 years,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the guidelines. Also Read - Covaxin May Help Reduce Severity Of COVID Infection. This Study Explains How

Earlier in the day, the Central government Corbevax as a heterologous precaution dose for adults above 18 years for restricted use with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

This is for the first time that a booster dose that is different from the one used for primary vaccination against Covid has been allowed in the country.

All necessary changes in the administration of heterologous precaution dose using Corbevax to those eligible and due for precaution dose have been made on the Co-WIN portal. This provision would be live from August 12, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to states and Union territories.

“This enables use of Corbevax as a heterologous COVID-19 vaccine for precaution dose administration in this age group,” Bhushan said.

There will be no change in existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield, he added further.

In addition to the existing homologous precaution dose, the option of a heterologous precaution dose with Corbevax would be available to all persons above 18 years of age.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination program has achieved the historical milestone of administering more than 2 billion doses so far. About 97 per cent of the 12 plus age population of the country has been covered with at least one dose and about 89 per cent with both doses. Considerable progress is also being made under “Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav” (from 15 July to September 30), to cover eligible beneficiaries above 18 years with precaution dose, he said.