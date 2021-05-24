New Delhi: Black fungus, white fungus or any other fungal infection that has recently surfaced is not a communicable disease, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria asserted on Monday as fears grow over new fungal outbreaks. Earlier today, a new coloured fungal growth, which is being called Yellow Fungus, was reported in Uttar Pradesh. Experts have said that yellow fungus may be more dangerous than black or white fungus as it affects the body’s internal organs. This caused panic among citizens. Also Read - India Witnesses Steady Decline In Fresh COVID-19 Cases For Last 17 Days

"The colour of fungus can be seen differently if it develops in different areas. Fungal infection is not a communicable disease," Dr Guleria clarified.

Explaining the risk of getting infected by these fungal diseases, the AIIMS Director said, "People with low immunity are infected with mucormycosis, Candida and asporogenous infections. These fungi are mainly found in sinuses, nose, bone around eyes and can enter the brain, occasionally found in lungs (pulmonary mucormycosis) or in the gastrointestinal tract."

“There are few symptoms that are seen post COVID. If the symptoms are seen for 4-12 weeks, it is called ongoing symptomatic COVID or post-acute COVID syndrome. If symptoms are seen for more than 12 weeks, it is called a post-COVID syndrome,” he added.

Declared an epidemic by many states, India has registered more than 8,800 cases of Black Fungus, of which at least 700 were reported in the past week. The rare fungal infection has been increasingly striking COVID-19 patients 12 to 18 weeks after recovery, while also targeting other immunocompromised patients.