New Delhi: Getting strict with the social media platforms, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday gave 15 days' time to digital media publishers, including OTT and digital news platforms, to complete their details on their compliance with the new guidelines on digital media ethics that were issued in February last. The IB Ministry said that the publishers of news on digital media will have to observe Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act.

These new IT rules by the Centre are designed to establish a soft touch progressive institutional mechanism with a level playing field featuring a Code of Ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal framework for news publishers and OTT platforms on the digital media.

The IB Ministry said that the new Code of Ethics and the IT rules will be applicable to online news and digital media entities, OTT platforms and digital media. Giving further details, I&B minister Prakash Javadekar told India Today that the tightening of rules governing social media and streaming companies was done to stop fake news.

On Wednesday also, the Centre issued guidelines for the digital media platforms and asked to file compliance as soon as possible.

A day after WhatsApp filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court challenging the new digital rules on grounds that the requirement for the company to provide access to encrypted messages will break privacy protections, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the new norms will not impact the normal functioning of the popular free-messaging platform.

Separately, the ministry asked all significant social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp to report their status on compliance with the new rules, which kicked in from Wednesday.

The new rules, announced on February 25, require large social media platforms — defined as those with over 50 lakh users in the country — to follow additional due diligence, including appointment of chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.

Non-compliance with rules would result in these platforms losing their intermediary status that provides them immunity from liabilities over any third-party data hosted by them. In other words, they could be liable for criminal action in case of complaints.