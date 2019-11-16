New Delhi: A 26-year-old furniture dealer was arrested for reportedly extorting an exorbitant amount of Rs 7 lakh from a US national. The accused identified as Raj Singh had befriended the 30-year-old woman online in the month of February, stated a report.

Using the private photos sent by the woman to Singh during their online chats, Raj Singh had blackmailed the woman that if she did not pay him the required amount, he will share her photos with her her family and friends. The victim filed a complaint in this regard to the Mira Road police in Mumbai. In her complaint, the woman stated that she had provided those private photos after Singh promised to get her a role in Hindi movies, added the report.

Based on the recent online complaint filed by the New York resident, police registered a case under Indian Penal Code’s Section 420 for cheating, Section 384 for extortion, Section 385 for fear of injury and Section 500 for defamation. Besides, the case was also registered under the Information Technology Act’s Section 66B for stolen computer resource or communication device, Section 66E for violation of privacy and Section 67 for publishing obscene material in electronic form.