'Future is Here': PM Modi at Mobile Congress Says India Will Lead World In 6G Technology Soon

Saying that Google has announced the manufacturing of its Pixel phone in India, PM Modi said Samsung's Fold 5 mobile phone and Apple's iPhone 15 are being manufactured in India.

PM Modi said it is a proud moment that the world is using Made in India mobile phones now.

New Delhi: PM Modi on Friday inaugurated the India Mobile Congress and expressed confident that India will lead the world in 6G technology soon. He said with changes in technology every day, all can say the future is here and now.

“We are not only expanding 5G in the country but also moving in the direction of becoming leaders in the area of 6G technology…Everyone knows what happened during the 2G (spectrum allocation during UPA govt). During our government, 4G was expanded but there was no stain on us. I am confident that India will lead the world in 6G technology,” he said.

#WATCH | Speaking at India Mobile Congress in Delhi, PM Modi says, "We are not only expanding 5G in the country but also moving in the direction of becoming leaders in the area of 6G technology…Everyone knows what happened during the 2G (spectrum allocation during UPA govt).… pic.twitter.com/8QzllndBSD — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

Saying that Google has announced the manufacturing of its Pixel phone in India, PM Modi said Samsung’s Fold 5 mobile phone and Apple’s iPhone 15 are being manufactured in India. “We are proud that the world is using Made in India mobile phones now,” he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. He was seen interacting with representative of leading telecommunication companies.

Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd accompanied the Prime Minister as he explained to the PM the work being done by his company in the area of telecommunications.

He explained Reliance Jio’s initiative of Space Fibre, capable of speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Also on display at the Jio pavilion is the Jio Bharat device, which offers 4G services.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, also interacted with the Prime Minister. At the Mobile Congress Bharti Enterprises is showcasing what it calls the future of innovation with technologies like 5G Plus, AI-enabled tech, and other Digital infrastructure.

Earlier, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited demonstrated India’s first satellite-based giga fibre service ‘JioSpaceFiber’ to provide high-speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within India. Jio demonstrated its new satellite broadband.

During the event, PM Modi will also confer awards upon 100 ‘5G Use Case Labs’ established in educational institutions across India as part of the ‘100 5G Labs initiative.’

This initiative aims to harness the potential of 5G technology by promoting the development of 5G applications tailored to India’s unique requirements and global demands.

The India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023, scheduled from October 27 to 29, is Asia’s largest telecom, media, and technology forum. It provides a platform to showcase India’s remarkable advancements in telecommunications and technology, making significant announcements and offering start-ups the opportunity to showcase innovative products and solutions.

