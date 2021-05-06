New Delhi: With the current wave of coronavirus refusing to die down anytime soon, the Central government’s Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan on Wednesday said that the third wave of COVID infection is inevitable and it is necessary to be prepared for new waves. As active cases in the country climbed to 34.87 lakh, VijayRaghavan said it was not expected that the second wave would hit the country with such ferocity and the effect would be so severe. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: How to Get e-Pass For Traffic Movement Within State? Check Details Here
He made it clear that phase three is inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time-scale this phase three will occur. However, he said all should be prepared for new waves. Here’s what he said and we need to stay alert. Also Read - Noida Authority Starts Oxygen Refilling Banks For RWAs. Details Here
- Although vaccines are efficacious against new mutations like the UK one and the double mutant, surveillance and vaccine updates are needed as the virus mutates further.
- As infections rose, so did immunity among those infected. However, a combination of the standing level of immunity in the population and cautionary steps halted the spread of the first wave.
- With the cautionary steps declining, new opportunities for infection arose and the level of immunity among the population is often not enough to stop the infection spread.
- He said that many got infected until they reach a new immunity threshold. Such a second wave is typically smaller than the first. Such a second wave was expected. However, multiple parameters can change and add up to the second wave, much larger than the first.
- He added that in early 2021, a very large number of people all over the world had been infected. As the immunity increases, the virus does not have the opportunity to grow.
- Earlier, the virus-infected people were largely asymptomatic and many symptomatic and it had a certain profile of progression. Now it has adopted, due to fewer people available, a hit and run lifestyle. And this is what is happening with the new variants coming.
- Notably, the social distancing can exponentially bring down the spread, he stressed.
- On the other hand, NITI Ayog member Dr VK Paul urged the physicians’ fraternity to come forward and provide teleconsultations to people and families at home who are infected with coronavirus.