New Delhi: With the current wave of coronavirus refusing to die down anytime soon, the Central government’s Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan on Wednesday said that the third wave of COVID infection is inevitable and it is necessary to be prepared for new waves. As active cases in the country climbed to 34.87 lakh, VijayRaghavan said it was not expected that the second wave would hit the country with such ferocity and the effect would be so severe. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: How to Get e-Pass For Traffic Movement Within State? Check Details Here

He made it clear that phase three is inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time-scale this phase three will occur. However, he said all should be prepared for new waves. Here’s what he said and we need to stay alert. Also Read - Noida Authority Starts Oxygen Refilling Banks For RWAs. Details Here