Home

News

India

G-20 Summit: Police Urge Delhi Government To Declare Public Holiday from September 8-10 | Key Updates

G-20 Summit: Police Urge Delhi Government To Declare Public Holiday from September 8-10 | Key Updates

19 women commandos of the Delhi Police trained as "markswomen." They have taken a one-month training from the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, Madhya Pradesh.

Indian Students Fly G20 Flag in Near Space. | Photo; Twitter @SpaceKidzIndia

New Delhi: As the National Capital braces to host one of the biggest summits (G-20 Summit) in the city, Delhi Police on Tuesday requested Delhi Chief Secretary to declare a public holiday from 8th September to 10th September for G-20 Summit in New Delhi. The police have also ordered commercial and business establishments to remain closed in ‘controlled zones’.

Trending Now

Earlier, reports had suggested that some schools and colleges have been advised to switch to online mode or remain shut due to the summit. Traffic restrictions and diversion for the summit will kick in from September 7 midnight.

MCD Aims to Build G20 Commemorative Park Before September Summit

MCD has said they aim to build a thematic park to commemorate India’s presidency of the bloc before the mega event. The G20-themed park will be developed on the premises of an existing one in M Block of Greater Kailash 2.

“The park will have the logo of the G20 made in an artistic style, besides other artwork. It will also have stone sculptures of elephants and other animals to add to the charm,” a top Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said.

Asked about the project’s timeline, he said the aim is to “gift” the park to the people as soon as possible. “Since the G20 Summit begins on September 9, the target is to build it before the event,” he told PTI.

“We have planned a number of things to spruce up the city and improve civic amenities ahead of the summit. We plan to place more than a lakh flower pots at various prominent locations, extra dustbins will be kept in the streets to control littering at key location and markets,” a top MCD official had earlier said.

Security Preparations for G20 Meet in Full Swing: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said they are coordinating with security agencies and are fully prepared for the upcoming G20 summit which is going to be held next month.

Delhi Police have worked on the soft skills of the staff which will be deployed during the summit, they said.

The city police are working for last several months to prepare for the programme.

The Delhi Police are training its staff which will be deployed during the summit

The police were trained on soft skills so that whenever they interact with a dignitary, tourist or media person, they should know what to keep in mind as people are coming from culturally different places

They have also been trained about specific duty points

Our commando team is all set Adequate arrangements have been made at the airport, carcade, place of stay, venue, or wherever they (dignitaries) will travel.

Several units of Delhi Police, including training, traffic, law and order, armed battalions, Special Cell etc are working with other agencies

19 women commandos of the Delhi Police trained as “markswomen.” They have taken a one-month training from the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, Madhya Pradesh.

Commandos and VIP security duty personnel from various CAPFs like the CRPF, ITBP, BSF, CISF and the SSB have been called to Delhi from their various field formations to render “protocol and protection” duties during the G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held here on September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, earlier Pragati Maidan, and some other vital locations.

These special units, including that of the Delhi Police, will function under the central command of the Ministry of Home Affairs till the G20 meet gets over and all the premiers and dignitaries have left for their destinations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES