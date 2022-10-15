New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday suspended the decision of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court acquitting former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case. The bench of Justices MR Shah and Bela M Trivedi passed the order at a special sitting held this morning.Also Read - Dog Cancer Signs: 10 Warning Symptoms to Look Out For

Justice Shah: We are of the opinion that it is a fit case to exercise power under 319 of CrPC and SUSPEND THE ORDER OF THE HIGH COURT#GNSaibaba — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 15, 2022

"We are of the opinion that it is a fit case to exercise power under 390 of Code of Criminal Procedure and suspend the order of the High Court….the medical grounds of the accused was presented and rejected by the High Court during a bail plea earlier. Thus, High Court order stands suspended. Issue notice," said the apex court.

The SC gave former Professor of Delhi University the liberty to file bail application. However, a plea for house arrest of the accused instead of being in jail was also rejected by the top court.

SG Mehta: There is a recent tendency from urban naxals that please allow house arrests. But everything can be done from within the home for them. even by phone. Please say that house arrest can never be an option Basant: please cut my phone line then — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 15, 2022



The Supreme Court does not usually sit to hear cases on Saturdays and Sundays. The matter was listed for Saturday after an urgent mentioning was made on Friday evening by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta seeking listing of the case on priority. The mentioning was made hours after the High Court delivered its judgment.

Next hearing will be on December 08, 2022.

WHO IS G N SAIBABA?