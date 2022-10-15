New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday suspended the decision of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court acquitting former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case. The bench of Justices MR Shah and Bela M Trivedi passed the order at a special sitting held this morning.Also Read - Dog Cancer Signs: 10 Warning Symptoms to Look Out For
The SC gave former Professor of Delhi University the liberty to file bail application. However, a plea for house arrest of the accused instead of being in jail was also rejected by the top court.
The Supreme Court does not usually sit to hear cases on Saturdays and Sundays. The matter was listed for Saturday after an urgent mentioning was made on Friday evening by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta seeking listing of the case on priority. The mentioning was made hours after the High Court delivered its judgment.
Next hearing will be on December 08, 2022.
WHO IS G N SAIBABA?
- GN Saibaba was an Assistant Professor at University of Delhi and taught English at Ram Lal Anand College. The college decided to terminate his services last year. He had joined the college in 2003.
- He was arrested by Maharashtra police for suspected Maoist links in 2014, after which the college had suspended him in 2014.
- The wheelchair bound Saibaba suffers from “several life-threatening ailments”, including “Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy with left ventricular dysfunction, hypertension, kidney stones, a cyst in his brain, pancreatic problems, attenuation of the shoulder and arm muscles, and nerves resulting in partial paralysis of his upper limbs”, and is 90% disabled.
- In March 2017, a sessions court in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district had convicted him and others, including a journalist and a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, for alleged Maoist links and for indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.
- According to the prosecution in the case, the documents listed under Saibaba’s name included a letter to his daughter’s school headmaster, one to his college, and another to a Hyderabad institute. It said that those written under the name ‘Prakash’ included letters to Maoist bosses in which he spoke about his handicap, his frustration in Delhi and his wish to work underground instead of managerial work.
- The court had held Saibaba and the others guilty under various provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
- The Bombay High Court’s division bench of Justices Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare had subsequently allowed an appeal filed by Saibaba challenging the 2017 order of the trial court convicting him and sentencing him to life imprisonment. On Friday, he was acquitted.
- Earlier this year, Saibaba had threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike inside his jail cell in protest against the installation of a CCTV camera which allegedly captures footage of the toilet and bathing area. His wife and brother wrote to the Maharashtra Home Minister on Saturday seeking the removal of the CCTV camera.