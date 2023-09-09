G20 A Divided Group On Ukraine, Says Conflict ‘Complicated Policy Environment For Countries’

Divisions in the grouping over the Russia-Ukraine war and China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific and the South China Sea marked the beginning of the G20 Summit on Saturday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears on a screen as he attends "Session II: One Family" at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Evelyn Hockstein, Pool)

G20 Ukraine Declaration: Comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine, says the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration urging member states to “refrain from the threat of use of force to seek territorial acquisition” or act against the territorial integrity of any state. The declaration also stressed the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons to be “inadmissible”.

Trending Now

Divisions in the grouping over the Russia-Ukraine war and China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific and the South China Sea marked the beginning of the G20 Summit on Saturday. in the previous edition of the Summit in Indonesia in 2022, the G20 group was deeply divided over the war in Ukraine as the declaration then noted that while most members criticised Russia for its military mission in Ukraine there were a few with conflicting views.

You may like to read

Use Or Threat Of Use Of Nuclear Weapons Inadmissible

The declaration emphasized that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.

“We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical. We will unite in our endeavour to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine that will uphold all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations in the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’,” the declaration read.

Countries Remain Divided On Ways To Address Ukraine War

With India hosting the G20 Summit 2023, some of the biggest players and members of the elite group remained divided on ways to address the Ukraine war unleashed by Russia.

A draft declaration circulated on Friday night left the segment blank, prompting India to circulate a new paragraph among delegates on Saturday. While Western nations push for strong condemnation of Russia, others have sought a focus on broader economic issues, says livemint.com.

Lack Of Consensus On Ukraine Could Lead To G20 Summit Ending Without Joint Declaration

Reports quoting sources indicate that many G20 nations are unwilling to have any leaders’ declaration without reference to the Ukraine conflict. A lack of consensus on the matter could lead to the Summit ending without a joint declaration – a first for the grouping.

“The Indian side circulated the draft paragraph on the Ukraine issue among the other G20 members this morning. It is now being considered by the other states. Some countries have no problem with the wording,” Hindustan Times quoted an individual from a G7 state to add.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES