Home

News

G20 Summit 2023 Presidential Dinner: Dignitaries To Be Served In Silverware Utensils, Check Menu And Guest List

G20 Summit 2023 Presidential Dinner: Dignitaries To Be Served In Silverware Utensils, Check Menu And Guest List

G20 Summit 2023 Day 1 has begun and will conclude with a grand dinner which is being hosted by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Who will be attending this Presidential Dinner, what is the menu and other highlights of this dinner, find out.

Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: Preparations for the G20 Summit 2023 have been going on for quite some time and finally, the day of the summit has arrived. G20 Summit 2023 Day 1 has begun and world leaders have come together at the G20 Summit Venue- Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The day of sessions and important discussions is expected to conclude with a Special Dinner that is being hosted by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The dinner will include all the foreign delegates who are participating in the G20 Summit 2023 along with the Heads of the State and other Indian dignitatries. An extravagent affair, the G20 Summit 2023 Presidential Dinner has an elaborate guest list, a lavish menu and special silverware utensils. Know in detail, about this special dinner which will be hosted tonight..

Trending Now

G20 Presidential Dinner: Silverware Utensils To Be Used

According to reports by PTI, it has been said that the guests who will be attending the special presidential dinner tonight, will be served in beautiful silverware utensils. It has been said in the reports that the tableware will have a base of steel, brass or mix of both and they will come with exquisite silver plating. Welcome drinks will also be served in these royal tableware.

You may like to read

G20 Presidential Dinner: What’s On The Menu?

Officially, it has not yet been revealed what the exact menu for the Presidential Dinner is going to be but it is expected that the menu will showcase and reflect the country’s culinary diversity. The dinner will be hosted at the G20 Venue, BHarat Mandapam and according to a media report, the dinner will have a four-course pure vegetarian menu including dishes like Kaju Matar Makhana, Subz Korma, Paneer Lababdar, Jowar Dal Tadka, Pyaaz Jeera Ka Pulao, Cucumber Raita, Butter Nan, Kulcha, Roasted Almond and Vegetable Broth, Kuttu Malpua and Pista Rasmalai among others.

G20 Summit Presidential Dinner: Guest List

The Heads of State and dignitaries invited to attend the G20 Summit 2023 are also invited to attend the Presidential Dinner. Apart from them, all cabinet and state ministers, Chief Ministers of all states and all Secretaries to the Government of India are part of the guest list. Former Prime Ministers Dr. Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have been invited while Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, a Cabinet Minister is not invited for the dinner.

Those who have confirmed that they will attend the dinner, include Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal, and Bhagwant Mann. The dinner will be hosted at the multi-function hall of the Bharat Mandapam. The dinner will be accompanied by a gala dinner.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES