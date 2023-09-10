Home

News

G20 President’s Dinner: The Meal That Celebrated India’s Diversity, Culture And ‘Millets’

G20 President’s Dinner: The Meal That Celebrated India’s Diversity, Culture And ‘Millets’

G20 Presidential Dinner yesterday, was the last event for the world leaders, heads of state and delegates who are attending the G20 Summit 2023. Hosted by President of India, Droupadi Murmu, the grand dinner celebrated India's diversity and culture with special focus on 'millets'. Know more about this dinner..

G20 Presidential Dinner (Photos_ANI)

New Delhi: We are halfway through the two-day G20 Summit 2023 with a successful first day where a consensus was reached on many important issues under G20 India Presidency. The first day of important discussions and deliberations ended on a grand, tasteful note- the G20 Dinner which was hosted at the G20 Venue Bharat Mandapam itself, by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The G20 Presidential Dinner was hosted for a total of 170 guests who were presented with a royal four-course all vegetarian meal which not only showcased our country’s culture and diversity but also highlighted ‘millets’ as the Government of India is promoting 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets’. What was the menu like and what were the other highlights of this dinner, take a look..

Trending Now

G20 Presidential Dinner Menu

As mentioned earlier, the G20 Dinner hosted by the President of India, was a four-court all vegetarian dinner which featured a blend of diverse Indian dishes and a few international ones. The menu also had a section which explained the nutritional value and importance of each and every dish that was served.

You may like to read

The first course ‘Paatram’ was ‘Chaat’ but with a contemporary twist; the main course ‘Vanavarnam’ had a jackfruit galette (A French Dish) which was served with millet crisps, curry-leaf tossed Kerala red ice and glazed forest mushrooms. The desert ‘Madhurima’ ha a barnyard millet pudding which was cardamom-scented; it was finished with seasonal fig-peach compote and crisps made of ambemohar rice which is a fragrant rice grown in the foothills of the Western Ghats, Maharashtra.

The drinks that accompanied the dinner included the three most popular and liked beverages of India- Kashmiri Kahwa, Darjeeling Tea and Filter Coffee. The meal ended with a ‘paan’ but not the regular one; guests were served with a chocolate paan post dinner and dessert.

G20 Presidential Dinner Guests

The G20 Presidential Dinner was attended by 170 guests which included the world leaders, Heads of state, and Indian ministers. In the various photos being circulated on social media, PM Narendra Modi, President of India Droupadi Murmu, General VK Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman among other Indian leaders were present for the dinner. Most world leaders showed up at the dinner in Indian or Indo-Western outfits which made everyone’s appearance very vibrant and even more attractive.

Former Prime Ministers Dr. Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda were invited while Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, a Cabinet Minister was not a part of the G20 Dinner Guest List. Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal, and Bhagwant Mann had confirmed their attendance for the dinner.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES