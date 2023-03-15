Home

News

India

G20 Meetings: Govt Bans Flying of Drones in Amritsar City Till March 21 | Details Inside

G20 Meetings: Govt Bans Flying of Drones in Amritsar City Till March 21 | Details Inside

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann envisioned that the G20 summit will prove to be a healthy platform for seeking vital inputs of expert nations to boost the education sector

Image for representational purposes

Chandigarh: The Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Wednesday banned flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles in the entire Commissionerate area. The decision has been taken keeping in view the ongoing G20 Summit. The ban will be in place till March 21 and includes the venues of G20 Education Working Group meetings, the places where the delegates are staying and the routes.

The venues of meetings, the places of stay, and the routes have been declared red zones. According to the Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Naunihal Singh flying drones and unmanned aerial vehicles have been prohibited to beef up security and to prevent any untoward incident from Airborne entities.

You may like to read

Here are some of the key details:

Punjab is hosting the second Education Working Group (Ed WG)

The event will be held from March 15-17 and 28 G-20 member countries, guest countries and invited organisations (OECD, UNESCO, and UNICEF) will be participating in the 3-day event consisting of seminar/exhibition and working group meetings.

The L20 meeting on labour is scheduled to be held on March 19-20.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann envisioned that the G20 summit will prove to be a healthy platform for seeking vital inputs of expert nations to boost the education sector across the globe in general and the state in particular.

Addressing the gathering during the second meeting of Education Working group of G20, the Chief Minister said he ardently believes that the deliberations in this summit will not only uplift the standard of education but will also benefit the youth of the state.

He expressed hopes that the strenuous efforts of the G20 in addressing major issues related to the global economy will give a major fillip to the economic growth of the country in general and the state in particular.

Mann also lauded the concerted efforts being made by G20 for promoting an environment of peace, understanding and international cooperation.

Highlighting the landmark initiatives taken by the government in field of education to share that in consonance with the ideology of B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of Indian Constitution, the state government is according top priority to the education sector.

He said the government believes that health and education form the bed-rock for human and social development and stands committed to strengthen and expand these two critical sectors.

Mann said the government has proposed an outlay of Rs 17,072 crore for school and higher education in the coming fiscal year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.