G20 Summit Budget: How Much Money Was Spent On The International Meet? Check Breakdown

G20 Summit 2023 has successfully concluded after two days of sessions and a grand dinner. Take a look at the Budget of this international meet and also understand its breakdown as explained by Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, Meenakshi Lekhi..

Representative Image (Photo_PTI)

New Delhi: The two awaited days of the G20 Summit 2023- September 9 and September 10, 2023 under India’s G20 Presidency have concluded. The summit was hosted by New Delhi, India for the first time ever and the national capital got a complete makeover for the same. The roads have been beautified, decoration pieces like statues and fountains have been installed and public places and foot over bridges/flyovers have been painted among other things. A common question in everyone’s mind is about the expenditure by the government on the summit, the G20 Summit 2023 Budget and its allocation. An official budget allocation for the area used by the G20 Delegates has been explained by the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, Meenakshi Lekhi on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

G20 Summit 2023 Budget

As mentioned earlier, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, Meenakshi Lekhi has given a breakdown of the expenditure by the government for improving and beautifying the area used by the G20 Delegates. According to Lekhi, about ₹4,110.75 crore has been spent on the beautification and improvement of the area that has been used by the G20 delegates; the minister also mentioned that the Central Government had allocated ₹700 crore for the construction, repair, maintenance and beautification of roads in the capital. The central funds were used by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the city’s makeover. If there has been any other expenditure on the G20 Summit 2023, an official figure regarding the same has not been released.

G20 Summit 2023 Expenditure Breakdown

According to the social media post by Meenakshi Lekhi, for the area used by the G20 Delegates, money has been spent under the following heads-

Horticulture Improvement

Road Marking Curb Stone Reflectors and Signages

Micro Surfacing/Blacktopping of carriageways

Maintenance of Street Lights and Fixing Missing Lights

Installing Sculptures with Palade Lighting

Street Furniture at Missing Points

Painting of Public Places

Footpath Maintenance

Clearing Encroachment (C&D) Wastes/MSW from Public Places

Painting and Washing of Foot Over Bridges/Flyovers

G20 Branding

The allocation of this ₹4,110.75 crore has also been explained by Meenakshi Lekhi-

NDMC- About ₹60 crore

DDA- about ₹18 crore

Ministry of Road Surface Transport- about ₹26 crore

PWD- about ₹45 crore

MCD- about ₹5 crore

MES/MEA- about ₹0.75 crore

Forest Department- about ₹16 crore

Delhi Police- about ₹340 crore

ITPO – about ₹3,600 crore

India has concluded the two-day summit and it has been extremely historic in terms of the decisions taken. The New Delhi Declaration was passed with 100% Consensus, the African Union was given G20 permanent membership, PM Modi announced Global Biofuels Alliance, a plan regarding the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor has also been discussed and there have been important discussions on the Russia-Ukraine Conflict.

