G20 Summit 2023: New Delhi To Host International Meet Today; Check Full Schedule And Expected Agenda

G20 Summit 2023 is scheduled to be held today, preparations are all done, dignitaries have arrived. Read further to know the tentative agenda and the schedule for G20 Summit September 9, 2023 in New Delhi..

G20 Summit Venue Bharat Mandapam (Photo Courtesy_PTI)

New Delhi: The day is finally here! G20 Summit 2023 is scheduled to be held today and tomorrow, i.e. September 9 and September 10, 2023 in New Delhi, India. The preparations for the mega international meet have been going on for a few months and it is finally the big day today. The city has been decked up with beautiful lights, fountains, statues and flower pots to host the world leaders and dignitaries attending the summit; US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among others have already arrived in town. G20 Summit 2023 Day 1 is expected to formally begin at 9:30 AM and conclude at around 9:45 PM. Take a look at the hourly schedule and expected agenda for today..

G20 Summit 2023 Day 1: September 9, 2023 Full Schedule

As mentioned earlier, the international meet is slated to officially begin at 9:30 AM today. Check below, the complete schedule for today..

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM: Leaders and heads of delegations will begin arriving at the G20 Summit 2023 Venue Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. A welcome photograph will be clicked at the ‘Tree of Life Foyer’, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be followed by the leaders and heads of delegations assembling in the ‘Leaders’ Lounge’, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam.

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM: During this time, the First Session for G20 Summit 2023 Day 1 on September 9 will be on ‘One Earth’, at the ‘Summit Hall’, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam. This will include a working lunch for all the delegates.

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM: After the first session and the lunch, Bilateral Meetings will be held at level 1 of the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

3:00 PM – 4:45 PM: Post the Bilateral Meetings, the second session, ‘One Family’ will commence at the ‘Summit Hall’, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam. Post this session, the delegations will return to their hotels to rest and then come together again, for dinner.

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM: After a brief gap, the leaders and heads of delegations will arrive for dinner at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. On their arrival, a welcome photograph will be taken.

8:00 PM – 9:45 PM: A dinner will take place and conversations amongst leaders will be held. At Around 9:10 PM, the leaders and heads of delegations will assemble in the Leaders’ Lounge, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam. From here, they will all depart for their hotels.

According to the official website, the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” – is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.

The theme also spotlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), with its associated, environmentally sustainable and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener and bluer future.

