G20 Summit 2023: Air, Rail, Road And Metro Travel Restrictions In And Around Delhi | Check Here

We are days away from the G20 Summit 2023 and for the event to go smoothly, various restrictions have been imposed. From the airport and railway stations to road and the metro, find the list of all travel restrictions in and around Delhi, at one place..

New Delhi: The G20 Summit 2023 under India’s Presidency is scheduled to be organised in the next two days. The dates for the international meet are September 9 and September 10 and the city has been gearing up to host this meet for months now; decoration pieces have been installed, the city has been lit up, slum areas have been covered, street dogs have been removed from the streets and the G20 Summit 2023 Venue Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi is also decked up. to ensure fool-proof security and a smooth event, numerous restrictions have been imposed by the government in and around Delhi, ranging from air and railway to road and metro travel. There has been confusion regarding the restrictions announced by the government so instead of searching for the different travel restrictions separately, please find below, the complete list of travel restrictions in the G20 Summit 2023 Host City, at one place.

G20 Summit 2023: Air Travel Restrictions

The dignitaries that will be attending the G20 Summit 2023 will obviously be entering the city via the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, so, restrictions for to and fro travel from the Delhi Airport have been imposed; flights which may interfere or cause a hindrance with the dignitaries’ arrival and security, have also been rescheduled/cancelled.

According to the official notification, road travel to the airport will be affected from September 8 to September 10; the advisory issued by Delhi Police has requested passengers to use the metro line to travel to the Delhi Airport instead of using their personal vehicle or a cab. It has also been said that despite the restrictions, if the passengers choose to travel to the airport by road, they must start from home with sufficient time, keeping space for delays that may be caused by traffic jams.

Specific airlines have also notified their passengers of cancelling or rescheduling of their flights due to the G20 Summit 2023. Both Air India and Vistara have issued an advisory mentioning air travel restrictions between September 7-11, 2023; both the airlines have offered their passengers an opportunity of a one-time waiver of applicable charges if they reschedule their flight or date of travel. Air India has said that they will charge only the fare difference, if any, for the rescheduled flight and Vistara has offered to either reschedule or offer refunds as applicable. In a post on social media platform ‘X’ (Formerly known as Twitter), the airline Spice Jet has also warned its passengers of potential road delays and ask requested them to reach the airport on time; their check-in counters will close 60 minutes prior to departure.

G20 Summit 2023: Railway Restrictions

Indian Railways has also imposed a few restrictions and have issued important guidelines for those travelling by rail between September 8 and September 11, 2023. For the mentioned dates, the Indian Railways has cancelled about 207 trains and 36 short terminated/short originated trains. The cancelled trains include 12280 Taj Express and 14681 New Delhi-Jalandhar City Express among others.

A few guidelines have also been issued for train travelers; passengers going from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (SPM) Road to the Old Delhi Railway Station and those going to New Delhi Railway Station from the Ajmeri Gate side will face restrictions from 5:00 AM to 1:00 PM on September 10. Passengers going to the Hazrat Nizamuddin and Sarai Rohilla Railway Stations have been advised to use the metro by the Delhi Police.

G20 Summit 2023: Road Restrictions

As the G20 Summit 2023 is being held in Delhi, apart from air and rail, quite a few road restrictions have also been imposed from 11:59 AM, September 7 to the same time on September 10. It has also been mentioned in a press note that the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Area or the Lutyens’ Delhi will be a controlled zone and only bona fide residents, authorized vehicles and vehicles carrying essential goods for hotels, hospitals and other mandatory institutions will be allowed to travel on C-Hexagon and India Gate among other roads of the area.

All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, inter-state buses and local city buses like the DTC and DIMTS buses shall not operate on Mathura Road beyond the Ashram Chowk, Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel from 11:59 AM on September 7 to 11:59 AM o September 10.

TSR and taxis will not be allowed to enter or move in the New Delhi District area from 5:00 AM on September 9 to 11:59 PM on September 10; all commercial vehicles (buses included) that are present in Delhi will be allowed to move on the Ring Road and toad networks beyond the Rign Road, towards the borders of the national capital.

It has also been informed that the vehicles of the armed forces, police, disaster management, fire tenders, ambulances, paramilitary forces and those involved in the emergency services related to maintenance will be allowed to move throughout Delhi.

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro Restrictions

Out of all the modes of travel in and around the city, the one that has the least restrictions, is the Delhi Metro. The only metro station that will remain completely shut from September 8 to September 10, is the Supreme Court Metro Station which was earlier known as the Pragati Maidan Railway Station. It has also been said by the Delhi Police that due to the VIP Movement and seucrity restrictions, there may be a closure of gates for 10-15 minutes at select metro stations. Initially a notice had been issued by the Delhi Police stating the closing of certain gates of about 39 metro stations in the city but the notification was later withdrawn.

Another important FAQ is regarding online food delivery services during September 8-10. Please note that online deliveries, both food and commercial (online shopping), will be restricted during the Summit. In the NDMC Area, deliveries from cloud kitchens, other food apps and commercial deliveries like those from Amazon etc. will not be allowed at all.

