Home

News

‘Atithi Devo Bhava’: Delhi Welcomes Giorgia Meloni, Alberto Fernández, Other World Leaders Ahead of G20 Summit

‘Atithi Devo Bhava’: Delhi Welcomes Giorgia Meloni, Alberto Fernández, Other World Leaders Ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernández, and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva are among the top leaders who arrived in the national capital on Frid

G20 Summit 2023: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernández, and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva are among the top leaders who arrived in the national capital on Friday morning for the G20 summit.

Trending Now

The G20 Summit is being held at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. This is the first time that a G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. The leaders of the influential grouping are being welcomed at the airport with cultural performances.

You may like to read

G20 Summit 2023: World Leaders who have arrived in Delhi

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population. The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).





For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES