G20 Summit 2023 In New Delhi- Check Dates, Schedule, Location, Guest List

The G20 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world's 20 largest economies to discuss global economic issues and coordinate policies. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi starting from September 8 to 10.

The G20 Summit will be held in Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

New Delhi: The 18th G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10th, under India’s Presidency. The gathering is important for Southeast Asian countries since it focuses on financial and strategic progress. China, Argentina, Turkey, and India are members of the G20, with India taking over the G20 Summit Presidency from December 1st, 2022. The G20 Summit is an annual event where the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies come together to discuss global economic issues and policy coordination. During these meetings, various topics related to global economic growth, trade, investment, and sustainable development are discussed. The G20 Leaders’ Declaration, which is adopted at the conclusion of the summit, outlines the commitments made by the leaders towards these priorities.

Trending Now

G20 Summit 2023: Dates and Location:

The 18th G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi India for 2 days, starting from September 9, and will continue until September 10. This summit will mark the end of a series of meetings and discussions held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. This summit will be the climax of a year-long series of meetings and processes that were held throughout India. These discussions are intended to prepare leaders for the summit by discussing and deciding on goals.

You may like to read

Apart from the G20 leaders, several other stakeholders such as international organizations, business leaders, and civil society representatives also participate in the summit. The G20 has emerged as an important forum for international cooperation on economic issues and has played a crucial role in shaping global economic policies over the years.

G20 Summit 2023: Member Countries and Leaders in Attendance:

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. Here you can find the full list of member countries and leaders in attendance.

India- Narendra Modi (Host), Prime Minister

Narendra Modi (Host), Prime Minister Argentina- Alberto Fernández, President

Alberto Fernández, President Australia- Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Brazil- Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President Canada- Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister China- Li Qiang, Prime Minister

Li Qiang, Prime Minister France- Emmanuel Macron, President

Emmanuel Macron, President Germany- Olaf Scholz, Chancellor

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor Indonesia- Joko Widodo, President

Joko Widodo, President Italy- Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister Japan- Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister

Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Mexico- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President Russia- Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Saudi Arabia- Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King South Africa- Cyril Ramaphosa, President

Cyril Ramaphosa, President South Korea- Yoon Suk-yeol, President

Yoon Suk-yeol, President Turkey- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President United Kingdom- Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister United States- Joe Biden, President

Joe Biden, President European Union- Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission European Union- Charles Michel, President of the European Council

India has extended invitations to the leaders of 11 nations to participate as guests in the G20 Summit 2023.

The G20 Presidency is responsible for bringing together the G20 agenda in consultation with other members and in response to developments in the global economy. This time India has extended invitations to the the leaders of 11 nations to participate as guests in the G20 Summit held in New Delhi from September 8 to 10.

Bangladesh- Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister Comoros- Azali Assoumani, President

Azali Assoumani, President Egypt- Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President Mauritius- Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister

Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister Netherlands- Mark Rutte, Prime Minister

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister Nigeria- Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President Oman- Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan

Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan Rwanda- Paul Kagame, President

Paul Kagame, President Singapore- Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister

Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister Spain- Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister

Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister United Arab Emirates- Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President

India has also requested the attendance of the regular International Organisations like:

UN- (United Nations)

(United Nations) IMF- (International Monetary Fund),

(International Monetary Fund), WB- (World Bank Group),

(World Bank Group), WHO- (World Health Organisation),

(World Health Organisation), WTO- (World Trade Organisation),

(World Trade Organisation), ILO- (International Labor Organisation),

(International Labor Organisation), FSB- (Financial Stability Board), and

(Financial Stability Board), and OECD- (The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES