G20 Summit 2023 In New Delhi- Check Dates, Schedule, Location, Guest List
The G20 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world's 20 largest economies to discuss global economic issues and coordinate policies. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi starting from September 8 to 10.
New Delhi: The 18th G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10th, under India’s Presidency. The gathering is important for Southeast Asian countries since it focuses on financial and strategic progress. China, Argentina, Turkey, and India are members of the G20, with India taking over the G20 Summit Presidency from December 1st, 2022. The G20 Summit is an annual event where the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies come together to discuss global economic issues and policy coordination. During these meetings, various topics related to global economic growth, trade, investment, and sustainable development are discussed. The G20 Leaders’ Declaration, which is adopted at the conclusion of the summit, outlines the commitments made by the leaders towards these priorities.
G20 Summit 2023: Dates and Location:
The 18th G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi India for 2 days, starting from September 9, and will continue until September 10. This summit will mark the end of a series of meetings and discussions held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. This summit will be the climax of a year-long series of meetings and processes that were held throughout India. These discussions are intended to prepare leaders for the summit by discussing and deciding on goals.
Apart from the G20 leaders, several other stakeholders such as international organizations, business leaders, and civil society representatives also participate in the summit. The G20 has emerged as an important forum for international cooperation on economic issues and has played a crucial role in shaping global economic policies over the years.
G20 Summit 2023: Member Countries and Leaders in Attendance:
The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. Here you can find the full list of member countries and leaders in attendance.
- India- Narendra Modi (Host), Prime Minister
- Argentina- Alberto Fernández, President
- Australia- Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister
- Brazil- Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President
- Canada- Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister
- China- Li Qiang, Prime Minister
- France- Emmanuel Macron, President
- Germany- Olaf Scholz, Chancellor
- Indonesia- Joko Widodo, President
- Italy- Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister
- Japan- Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister
- Mexico- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President
- Russia- Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Saudi Arabia- Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King
- South Africa- Cyril Ramaphosa, President
- South Korea- Yoon Suk-yeol, President
- Turkey- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President
- United Kingdom- Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister
- United States- Joe Biden, President
- European Union- Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
- European Union- Charles Michel, President of the European Council
India has extended invitations to the leaders of 11 nations to participate as guests in the G20 Summit 2023.
The G20 Presidency is responsible for bringing together the G20 agenda in consultation with other members and in response to developments in the global economy. This time India has extended invitations to the the leaders of 11 nations to participate as guests in the G20 Summit held in New Delhi from September 8 to 10.
- Bangladesh- Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister
- Comoros- Azali Assoumani, President
- Egypt- Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President
- Mauritius- Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister
- Netherlands- Mark Rutte, Prime Minister
- Nigeria- Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President
- Oman- Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan
- Rwanda- Paul Kagame, President
- Singapore- Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister
- Spain- Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister
- United Arab Emirates- Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President
India has also requested the attendance of the regular International Organisations like:
- UN- (United Nations)
- IMF- (International Monetary Fund),
- WB- (World Bank Group),
- WHO- (World Health Organisation),
- WTO- (World Trade Organisation),
- ILO- (International Labor Organisation),
- FSB- (Financial Stability Board), and
- OECD- (The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development)
