These Two Tribal Women From Odisha Will Promote Millet Cultivation at G20 Summit, Read Their Success Story

For the G20 Summit 2023, the Odisha Millet Mission has selected these two women farmers to attend the summit and keep their statements on millet cultivation by tribal communities.

Subasa Mohanata and Raimati Ghiuria will take part in an agriculture exhibition for the first ladies and spouses of G20 leaders at Indian Agricultural Research Institute on September 9 and 10.

New Delhi: At the G20 Summit 2023, it will be a proud moment for Odisha as two tribal women farmers from Koraput and Mayurbhanj districts will represent India at the G20 summit scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 9-10. The two millet farmers namely Subasa Mohanata and Raimati Ghiuria will promote traditional millet cultivation and will take part in an agriculture exhibition for the first ladies and spouses of G20 leaders at Indian Agricultural Research Institute on September 9 and 10.

Interestingly, the Odisha Millet Mission has selected these two women farmers to attend the summit and keep their statements on millet cultivation by tribal communities. Subasa Mohanata and Raimati Ghiuria will elaborate on the benefits and high nutritious values of the grains before the world leaders and delegates attending the G20 summit.

Who is Raimati Ghiuria?

A resident of Nuaguda village under Kundura block in Koraput district, Raimati Ghiuria has preserved 124 varieties of millets. She has got training from MS Swaminathan Research Centre in Jeypore to attend the world-class summit.

Interestingly, Raimati Ghiuria has preserved nearly 72 varieties of indigenous paddy, and six varieties of millets and proved herself as a successful woman farmer. It is significant to note that Raimati Ghiuria has created a niche for herself by carrying forward traditional paddy and millet farming in the district and been felicitated several times for her contribution to traditional farming.

“I am very happy to attend the G20 summit. I will share all about the millet farming and its benefit. As a tribal women, I will also share something about tribals farming in the G20 summit,” she said.

Who is Subasa Mohanata ?

A resident of Goili village under Jashipur block of Mayurbhanj district, Subasa Mohanata will also share her experience on the success of the Odisha Millet Mission with the world leaders at G20 Summit 2023. Even as many were not interested for millet farming, Subasa cultivated millet in 2018 and became an inspiration for many in her locality.

With the support from the Odisha government, Subasa Mohanata involved in the Millet Mission scheme and became a successful farmer by creating her own identity in the district and inspired other women.

“Millet is very beneficial for health. It works as a preventive against various diseases. I thank the state government and Centre for giving me this opportunity,” she said.

Subasa Mohanta, who has been growing millets since 2018, expressed her excitement for the opportunity. “I am honoured to represent not just my village or state but all the small millet farmers across India,” Mohanta said.

She said millets are not just grains, they are a lifeline for them. “My journey is an example of how sustainable farming practices can bring prosperity,” Mohanta told TOI.

Subasa’s journey started in 2018 when she sowed 250 grams of millet seeds on her one acre land and harvested eight quintals of the crop.

Subasa has also tirelessly worked to improve her farming techniques and in 2023, she took eight acres of land on lease and expects to harvest 60 quintals of millets.

