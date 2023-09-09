G20 Summit: Amid Restrictions In Delhi, Shopping Malls In Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram Expect Higher Footfall Today

As tight restrictions have been imposed on public gatherings in Delhi for the G20 Summit, residents in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram are looking for alternative ways to spend their weekend.

G20 Weekend: shopping mall operators in Noida and Greater Noida are optimistic about the footfall this weekend.

New Delhi: As traffic restrictions have been imposed in the national capital for the grand G20 Summit 2023, mall operators in the neighbouring cities of Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad are expecting an unprecedented footfall this weekend. Moreover, the G20 restrictions and the release of the much-anticipated Shahrukh Khan movie Jawaan have created the perfect storm for the residents to seek entertainment, shopping, and respite from the traffic constraints in the national capital.

Restrictions on Public Gatherings in Delhi

With tight restrictions on public gatherings in place for the G20 Summit, residents in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram are looking for alternative ways to spend their weekend. This shift in the consumer behaviour has given a golden opportunity for shopping malls and retail outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR) for the weekend.

Prashant Vashisht, senior vice-president (leasing) of Elan Group, told News 18, “Amid the G20 restrictions, we do not foresee much impact on malls and retail outlets in Gurugram. We are expecting business as usual in the coming weeks, in fact, the footfall may tend to increase owing to the weekend and the release of SRK’s much-anticipated movie Jawaan.”

Shopping Mall Operators Optimistic About Footfall

However, the shopping mall operators in Noida and Greater Noida are optimistic about the footfall this weekend.

Kunal Rishi, chief operating officer of Paras Buildtech, told the news portal that malls in Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are gearing up for an extraordinary weekend, poised to shatter its own records in footfall.

He further stated that on this occasion, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad have transformed into a bustling hub of entertainment and retail therapy. “It is a weekend of unparalleled shopping, leisure, and cinematic delight – an unmissable opportunity for everyone in the NCR!”

Ahead of the G20 Summit, the Delhi government on Tuesday issued a gazette notification on traffic restrictions imposed across the national capital. As per the order, all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 00:00 hours on the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10.

Moreover, goods vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies and others having valid ‘No Entry Permissions’ will be allowed to enter Delhi, it stated.

New Delhi District Considered as Controlled Zone-I

The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 5 am on September 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10, the notification stated.

The entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered a “Regulated Zone” from 5 am on September 8 to 23:59 hours on September 10.

Only bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers travelling to the Airport, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on the road network of New Delhi District, the notification read.

No TSR and taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in the New Delhi District from 5 am on September 9 to 23:59 hours on September 10.

All types of commercial vehicles including buses that are already present in Delhi shall be allowed to move on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi, the notification stated.

