G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: World Leaders Arrive in Delhi, Joe Biden to Hold Talks With PM Modi Today

As world leaders will in New Delhi for the G20 Summit from September 9- 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcoming the leaders of all countries individually at the venue. The G20 meeting will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. Check all live updates here.

Updated: September 8, 2023 5:43 PM IST

By Gazi Abbas Shahid

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10.
G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: With tight security and traffic restrictions in place, the national capital is all set to host G20 Summit 2023. Several world leaders have started arriving in Delhi and more significantly, US President Joe Biden will arrive later in the day and will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi. Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) departed for India to attend the G20 Summit. After departing from the US, he will arrive in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday for a brief stop-over and will arrive in New Delhi the same day. On Saturday, Biden will participate in an official arrival and handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the wake of the summit, Delhi will witness certain restrictions across the city. As officials and leaders will start arriving in the national capital from September 8, Delhi Police has announced a detailed plan of restrictions which will begin from the intervening midnight of September 7-8 till September 10 night.

 G20 Summit 2023: Check Live Updates Here

 

  • Sep 8, 2023 5:43 PM IST

    Together we can get the job done, says Rishi Sunak

  • Sep 8, 2023 5:42 PM IST

    G20 Summit will chart new path in human-centric development: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development. “It is my firm belief that the the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development,” PM Modi said in a tweet on X.

  • Sep 8, 2023 4:50 PM IST

    Spouses of G20 leaders to visit National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA)

    “We are proudly representing the art of Kashmir in different formats. We are presenting some beautiful hand paintings from Odisha…and some fashionable products like indigo on Pashmina and reformatting the fabric of Pashmina into the usage of garments like jackets and sarees to give the delegates a variety of options…” Wrap Studio CEO Siddharth Saigal said.


  • Sep 8, 2023 4:37 PM IST

    Sultan and Prime Minister of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said arrives in New Delhi

    Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik Al Said was welcomed by MoS Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Choubey.

  • Sep 8, 2023 4:29 PM IST

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in India

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in New Delhi on Friday to participate in the G20 Summit. The UN chief received a rousing welcome, with a group of dancers performing a folk dance.

  • Sep 8, 2023 4:26 PM IST

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives



    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in New Delhi for the G20 Summit.

    Ramaphosa was received by MoS for State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Raosaheb Patil Danve.

  • Sep 8, 2023 4:18 PM IST

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in India

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in New Delhi for the G20 Summit.

    Lavrov is representing Russia at the summit in place of President Vladimir Putin who is skipping the event to due to other pressing engagements.

  • Sep 8, 2023 3:56 PM IST

    UK PM Rishi Sunak, His Wife Arrive In India

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 Summit.

    Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey received Sunak and his wife at the airport.


    A group of dancers performed a traditional Indian dance to welcome Sunak and his wife. It is Sunak’s first visit to India as Prime Minister since he assumed office in October last year.

  • Sep 8, 2023 3:31 PM IST

    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi for the G20 Summit. Sheikh Hasina was received by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles and in Ministry of Railways at the Delhi Airport.


  • Sep 8, 2023 3:12 PM IST

    G20 Summit Live Updates:

    G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla says, “We would have received a total of 100,000 visitors for our G 20 presidency from over 125 nationalities and for many of them this has been a discovery of a new India. G 20 presidency will bring economic benefits to our country and to our citizens…”

