G20 Summit 2023 Live: India All Set to Host World Leaders, Joe Biden to Arrive in Delhi Today

As world leaders will in New Delhi for the G20 Summit from September 9- 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcoming the leaders of all countries individually at the venue. The G20 meeting will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. Check all live updates here.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10.

G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: With tight security and traffic restrictions in place, the national capital is all set to host G20 Summit 2023. Several world leaders have started arriving in Delhi and more significantly, US President Joe Biden will arrive later in the day and will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi. Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) departed for India to attend the G20 Summit. After departing from the US, he will arrive in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday for a brief stop-over and will arrive in New Delhi the same day. On Saturday, Biden will participate in an official arrival and handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the wake of the summit, Delhi will witness certain restrictions across the city. As officials and leaders will start arriving in the national capital from September 8, Delhi Police has announced a detailed plan of restrictions which will begin from the intervening midnight of September 7-8 till September 10 night.

