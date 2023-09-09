G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi Welcomes World Leaders at Bharat Mandapam, Session to Begin Shortly

Top Recommended Stories

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Welcomes World Leaders at Bharat Mandapam

Ahead of G20 Summit 2023, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden on Friday held bilateral talks and discussed a wide range of issues and measures to further deepen the relationship between New Delhi and Washington DC.

Updated: September 9, 2023 10:42 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam
G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam.

G-20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: With all security arrangements in place, India is all set to host the G20 Summit on Saturday as world leaders have arrived in the national capital on Friday. Two sessions on ‘One Earth, One Family’ is on agenda for the day, which will be concluded by the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. On Friday, several world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Japan’s Fumio Kishida have landed in the country. In the wake of the summit, strict traffic regulations have been put in place in the New Delhi district.

G-20 Summit 2023 

 

  • Sep 9, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden arrives at Bharat Mandapam

  • Sep 9, 2023 10:15 AM IST

    UK PM Rishi Sunak arrives at Bharat Mandapam

  • Sep 9, 2023 10:01 AM IST

    President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen arrives at Bharat Mandapam

  • Sep 9, 2023 9:57 AM IST

    Australian PM Anthony Albanese arrives at Bharat Mandapam

  • Sep 9, 2023 9:48 AM IST

    DG World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom arrives at Bharat Mandapam

  • Sep 9, 2023 9:42 AM IST

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El–Sisi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrive at Bharat Mandapam

  • Sep 9, 2023 9:40 AM IST

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives at Bharat Mandapam

  • Sep 9, 2023 9:37 AM IST

    The welcome handshake of all leaders with PM Modi will showcase the Konark Wheel from Odisha. The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes is also adapted into India’s national flag and embodies India’s ancient wisdom, advanced civilization, and architectural excellence. The rotating motion of the Konark Wheel, symbolizes time, Kalachakra as well as progress and continuous change. It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to progress in society.

  • Sep 9, 2023 9:19 AM IST

    Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud has reached Delhi for the G20 Summit.

  • Sep 9, 2023 9:09 AM IST

    PM Modi reaches Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

