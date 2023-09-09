Top Recommended Stories

G20 Summit LIVE: Two Sessions on ‘One Earth, One Family’; President Murmu to Host Dinner at Bharat Mandapam Today

Ahead of G20 Summit 2023, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden on Friday held bilateral talks and discussed a wide range of issues and measures to further deepen the relationship between New Delhi and Washington DC.

Updated: September 9, 2023 7:18 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

G20 Summit: As part of the agenda for September 9, two sessions will be held on ‘One Earth, One Family’, at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.
G-20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: With all security arrangements in place, India is all set to host the G20 Summit on Saturday as world leaders have arrived in the national capital on Friday. Two sessions on ‘One Earth, One Family’ is on agenda for the day, which will be concluded by the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. On Friday, several world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Japan’s Fumio Kishida have landed in the country. In the wake of the summit, strict traffic regulations have been put in place in the New Delhi district.

G-20 Summit 2023: Check LIVE Updates Here 

 

Live Updates

  • Sep 9, 2023 7:18 AM IST

    G20 Summit: Check Latest Visuals From Bharat Mandapam in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

  • Sep 9, 2023 6:46 AM IST

    PM Modi, Joe Biden Laud India-US Relation

    After the meeting, both PM Modi and Joe Biden lauded the India-US relations and said that the friendship between the two nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good.

  • Sep 9, 2023 6:45 AM IST

    PM Modi, Joe Biden Hold Bilateral Talks

    US President Joe Biden on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues ranging from the defence cooperation, and technology sharing. The US President also congratulated India for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

  • Sep 9, 2023 6:44 AM IST

    G20 Summit Live Updates: Ahead of G20 Summit, South Korea on Friday launched an advertising campaign to highlight ‘friendship’

