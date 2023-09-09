live

G20 Summit LIVE: Two Sessions on ‘One Earth, One Family’; President Murmu to Host Dinner at Bharat Mandapam Today

Ahead of G20 Summit 2023, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden on Friday held bilateral talks and discussed a wide range of issues and measures to further deepen the relationship between New Delhi and Washington DC.

G20 Summit: As part of the agenda for September 9, two sessions will be held on ‘One Earth, One Family’, at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

G-20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: With all security arrangements in place, India is all set to host the G20 Summit on Saturday as world leaders have arrived in the national capital on Friday. Two sessions on ‘One Earth, One Family’ is on agenda for the day, which will be concluded by the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. On Friday, several world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Japan’s Fumio Kishida have landed in the country. In the wake of the summit, strict traffic regulations have been put in place in the New Delhi district.

G-20 Summit 2023: Check LIVE Updates Here

