G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Shares ‘Dos And Don’ts’ With Ministers, Details Inside

The dos and don'ts say that the ministers should not use their official vehicles but rather use the shuttle service to reach the Bharat Mandapam and other venues of various meetings.

PM Modi has at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers asked them to download the G20 India mobile app.

PM Modi Shares Dos And Don’ts: With barely two days to go for the G20 Summit to take off in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a set of “dos and don’ts” to be observed by the ministers of his cabinet during the two-day high-level international event. According to the sources, this has been done to ensure that the visiting dignitaries are not put to any inconvenience.

Ministers Asked To Use Shuttle Service Instead Of Official Vehicles

PM Modi has at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers also asked them to download the G20 India mobile app and make the best use of its translation and other features while conversing with foreign dignitaries, said the officials.

G20 Mobile App With Instant Translation Feature

The G20 mobile app has an instant translation feature incorporating all Indian languages and those of G20 nations.

With nearly 40 world leaders, including those from international organisations, set to attend the summit on September 9-10, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra briefed the ministers in detail about the protocol and related matters.

Some Ministers To Be ‘Ministers In Waiting’ For World Leaders

Some of the ministers are expected to be ministers in waiting for the world leaders who have started arriving for the summit.

Union Minister of State for Health SPS Singh Baghel received President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his arrival in Delhi on Tuesday.

During an informal interaction before the meeting of the Union Cabinet which lasted for nearly one hour, the ministers were informed how important the summit was for India and its global image.

Venue Of G20 New Delhi Summit

The G20 Summit 2023 will be held on September 9 and September 10, 2023, at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. It will be the first-ever G20 Summit to be held in India as well as in South Asia and will be chaired by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharat Mandapam is spread across 123 acres and houses 12 expansive exhibition halls which are connected by a 40-foot wide glass canopy, the state-of-the-art convention centre which can accommodate seven thousand people, and a beautiful public plaza with an artificial lake.

India’s presidency began on 1 December 2022, leading up to the summit in the third quarter of 2023. The presidency handover ceremony was held at the close of the Bali summit in which the G20 Presidency gavel was transferred from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

