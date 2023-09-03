Home

G20 Summit 2023: Dignitaries To Get A Special Red-Carpet Welcome, Hotels In Delhi Reveal Their Plan

G20 Summit 2023 is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10; the entire city is gearing up for this big international event. Hotel Taj Mahal Palace will be hosting some dignitaries and has now revealed their special welcome plan for them..

New Delhi: G20 (Group of 20) Summit 2023 is being hosted by India this year and the country capital New Delhi is ready to organise this international meet. Various traffic and general restrictions have been announced, top hotels have been booked for the dignitaries and preparations are going on in full swing. Just a few days before the event, Hotel Taj Mahal Palace has revealed their special welcome plans for the dignitaries and invitees that they will be hosting. Harsh Champawat, Director, Hotel Operations, Taj Mahal Palace New Delhi has revealed the extremely special red carpet welcome that the guests will be given by them with an Indian touch..

Special Welcome Plans For Dignitaries By Taj Mahal Palace, New Delhi

The Director of Hotel Operations, Taj Mahal Palace New Delhi, Harsh Champawat has said that it is an honour for them to host the dignitaries for G20 Summit 2023, they are very excited about it and have made special plans for the welcome of the guests. Harsh Champawat has said that the royal welcome will begin with the sound of ‘Nagadas’ or war-drums that signified the entry of dignitaries. Along with this, there will be a team of musicians who will be playing the traditional Indian instruments including the Sitar, Tabla and Sarangi among others and the guests will walk in on a red carpet.

Keeping in mind India’s strong belief in the saying ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (Guests are equivalent to God), Taj Mahal Palace will welcome the dignitaries with a ‘teeka’, ‘aarti’ and a garland made with ‘tulsi’. The guests will then be presented with specially handcrafted Silk Stalls which have the Ikat embroidery, done by the craftsmen of Odisha.

The hotel will be beautifully decorated with flowers and rangolis and the G20 branding will be taken care of; menus have been curated for the different meals, keeping in mind the taste preferences and requirements of the guests. The Director, Hotel Operations has said that it is a huge responsibility to showcase the traditions and culture of India in such a way that it leaves a lasting impression on the dignitaries and they have the Indian hospitality and love etched in their minds forever.

G20 Summit 2023: Metro Restrictions

There are many restrictions for the general public of the city but please note that the Delhi Metro Rail Services will function as normal and apart from one metro station, the rest will remain operational during the three days of restrictions announced for G20 Summit 2023. City residents who may have to travel through metro during these days must note that boarding and de-boarding at the Supreme Court Metro Station will not be allowed from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM. Operations on this metro station are restricted because of security reasons; this station is close to the G20 Summit 2023 Venue- Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Supreme Court Metro Station was earlier known as the Pragati Maidan Metro Station and is located near the Pragati Maidan, facing Mathura Road.

G20 Summit 2023: Public Holidays

To ensure the smooth proceedings of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, public holidays for the dates of the summit have been declared by the government; the G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10 and holidays have been declared from September 8 to September 10, 2023. Commercial banks, financial institutions, educational institutions, central government offices, statutory bodies, corporations and undertakings, commercial shops and business and commercial establishments will remain shut and the Delhi government has said that schools can hold online classes while offices can operate via work from home mode. The notification for the same was issued by the Delhi Government on August 24, 2023. Quite a few traffic restrictions are also being followed for this international meet.

