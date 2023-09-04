Home

Bharat Mandapam, Where Culture Meets Grandeur! Know What’s So Special About G20 Summit 2023 Venue

The G20 Summit 2023 will be held on September 9 and 10, 2023 and the venue for the international meet is Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Know what's special about the G20 Summit 2023 Venue..

Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan (Photo Courtesy- amritmahotsav.nic.in)

New Delhi: The G20 Summit 2023 Dates are September 9 and September 10, 2023 and the G20 Summit 2023 Venue is Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Bharat Mandapam is like a township that includes various grand structures with extremely advanced and intriguing characteristics. The entire campus is spread across 123-acre and is a testament to the modern architectural grandeur; it will be hosting one of the most important international meets of the year and can be best described as, ‘when culture meets grandeur’. What all amenities, facilities and structures does the Bharat Mandapam include, what is the total cost of the project and what makes it special, read further to find out..

G20 Summit 2023 Venue: Bharat Mandapam

The G20 Summit 2023 Venue, Bharat Mandapam, as mentioned earlier, is spread across 123 acres; this beautiful project includes 12 expansive exhibition halls which are connected by a 40-foot wide glass canopy, the state-of-the-art convention centre which accommodates seven thousand people and next to it, is a beautiful public plaza with an artificial lake that takes about 1.5 acres. This stunning G20 Summit 2023 Delhi Venue is significant of the country’s commitment of showing to the world, it’s modern approach to issues that is also takes with it, the nation’s values and culture. If media reports are to be believed, this ambitious project is approximately worth Rs. 2700 crores.

G20 Summit 2023 Venue: Designers

The G20 Summit 2023 Venue is a result of international collaboration which again is very significant when seen in terms of the G20 Summit. As per a PTI report, the project was designed by Arcop, in association with Aedas, Singapore. Sanjay Singh is the main architect of this project.

Bharat Mandapam: Public Plaza

The public plaza in Bharat Mandapam is spread across eight acres and has some beautiful musical fountains and a food court which will be open for the public to visit as a recreational space; tickets will have to be bought for the same.

Bharat Mandapam: Convention Centre

Bharat Mandapam includes the International Exhibition and Convention Centre (IECC) which will serve as the main menu of the G20 Summit 2023. There are several underpasses that connect with the 40-acre parking lot in the basement which can accommodate 5000 cars and 60 buses. Ticketing and security checks will be done at the entrance plaza which spans over 100,000 square feet and is air-conditioned.

The Convention Centre is made to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs and conferences; it has multiple meeting rooms, inviting lounges, an auditorium, an amphitheatre and a business centre. The centre, across its various meeting halls, can accommodate a total of 13,500 attendees.

Bharat Mandapam, situated in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi is a representation of India’s culture and values, the country’s G20 Presidency, the significance and importance of the international summit and is the perfect blend of culture, technology and grandeur.

(Inputs from PTI)

