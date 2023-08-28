Home

G20 Summit 2023: AAP, BJP In Fresh War Over Funding For Delhi’s Makeover

AAP and BJP are locked in a fresh war over Delhi's pre-G20 summit transformation, with AAP rejecting the BJP's claim that the makeover is fully funded by the Central government.

A view of beautification work and lighting around Bharat Mandapam convention centre of Pragati Maidan ahead of G20 Summit, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Ishant)

New Delhi: With the G20 summit just a few days away, a new conflict has emerged between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) regarding the transformation of Delhi. The party led by Arvind Kejriwal dismantled the Central Government’s assertions of solely financing the makeover of the national capital before the event.

In a statement, the AAP party expressed shock at the BJP’s attempt to claim credit for all the developmental work undertaken by the Delhi government as if it were their own.

“It is shocking to see that the BJP had to claim the developmental work undertaken by the AAP government as their own. All funds for PWD roads were allocated and expended by the PWD of the Delhi Government, and the MCD roads were financed by the MCD,” the AAP statement stated.

“The Central Government solely provided funds for the NDMC and NHAI roads. This form of politics will not contribute to the nation’s progress. As we are on the brink of hosting the G20 summit, with India taking a leading role, the BJP’s primary concern seems to be indulging in dirty politics,” AAP said in the statement.

The fresh war between both the parties started when Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that the entire makeover witnessed by Delhi in preparation for the G20 is bankrolled by the Central Government. Proving his point, he stated that the concept of wall painting was first introduced and initiated by the PM Modi-led in the Pragati Maidan tunnel, and later in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area.

Sachdeva expressed regret that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers are trying to take credit for Delhi’s makeover via social media updates. He challenged Arvind Kejriwal to point out a single development or beautification initiative carried out by his government for the G20 preparations.

The Delhi BJP is mulling to hold a press conference to showcase a comprehensive list of G20-related development projects in Delhi, all funded by the Central Government, the India Today reported citing sources. During the press conference, Delhi BJP spokespersons and office-bearers will also share information about the contributions of the Modi government to Delhi’s transformation through concise videos.

G20 Summit

India is set to host the mega G20 summit in Delhi which is scheduled to take place on September 9 and September 10. It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of states and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

400 Specially-Trained Personnel At 21 Locations In Delhi

Around 400 specially-trained police personnel will be deployed at 21 locations in Delhi as part of elaborate security arrangements and a smooth and efficient travel experience for all. Some of the designated areas where the specially-trained cops will be deployed are Kashmere Gate ISBT, Akshardham, Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar, Red Fort (Chandni Chowk area) and others, according to a report by The Indian Express. They will also be deployed across railway stations, ISBTs, airport terminals, and popular market areas to assist the foreign delegates. The personnel will use newly acquired Bolero vehicles for the purpose.

