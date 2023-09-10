Home

G20 Summit 2023 Day 2 has begun and the leaders have started arriving at the Raj Ghat, to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Before the third session begins at Bharat Mandapam, take a look at the major highlights or key takeaways of the G20 Summit 2023 Day 1.

New Delhi: The first day of G20 Summit 2023 on September 9 proved to be extremely historic and successful under G20 India Presidency. The day which began with a warm welcome of all the world leaders and Heads of state by PM Modi, ended with a royal dinner hosted by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The inaugural day of this international meet concluded with a hundred percent consensus on many issues including Delhi Declaration, Russia-Ukraine Conflict, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and Permanent G20 Membership to African Union. Before the deliberations and discussions of G20 Summit 2023 Day 2 begin, read in detail, the key takeaways or major highlights of the first day of the G20 Summit which was held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India.

G20 Summit 2023: New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Declaration. The declaration highlighted and noted the grave human suffering and the highly negative impact of the wars and conflicts around the world. The declaration is deemed historic as it was adopted with a 100 percent consensus after about 150 hours of discussion and all 83 paragraphs of this declaration were passed unanimously; China and Russia have also agreed to the terms of the Declaration.

PM Modi said, ‘History has been created with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. United in consensus and spirit, we pledge to work collaboratively for a better, more prosperous, and harmonious future. My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation.’ The Declaration can be read here in detail; check main points-

1. Strong, Sustainable, Balanced And Inclusive Growth

Global Economic Situation

Unlocking Trade for Growth

Preparing for the Future of Work

Advancing Financial Inclusion

Fighting Corruption

2. Accelerating Progress On Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Recommitting To Achieving SDGs

Eliminating Hunger and Malnutrition

Macroeconomic Impacts of Food and Energy Insecurity

Strengthening Global Health And Implementing One Health Approach

Finance-Health Collaboration

Delivering Quality Education

Culture as a Transformative Driver of SDGs

3. Green Development Pact For a Sustainable Future

Macroeconomic Risks Stemming from Climate Change and Transition Pathways

Mainstreaming Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE)

Designing a Circular Economy World

Implementing Clean, Sustainable, Just, Affordable and Inclusive Energy Transitions

Conserving, Protecting, Sustainably Using and Restoring Ecosystems

Harnessing and Preserving the Ocean-Based Economy

Ending Plastic Pollution

Financing Cities of Tomorrow

Reducing Disaster Risk and Building Resilient Infrastructure

4. Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century

Reinvigorating Multilateralism

Reforming International Financial Institutions

Managing Global Debt Vulnerabilities

Technological Transformation and Digital Public Infrastructure

Building Digital Public Infrastructure

Building Safety, Security, Resilience And Trust In The Digital Economy

Crypto-Assets: Policy And Regulation

Central Bank Digital Currency

Fostering Digital Ecosystems

Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Responsibly for Good and for All

5. International Taxation

Gender Equality And Empowering All Women and Girls

Enhancing Economic and Social Empowerment

Bridging the Gender Digital Divide

Driving Gender Inclusive Climate Action

Securing Women’s Food Security, Nutrition and Well-Being

Creation of a Working Group on the Empowerment of Women

6. Financial Sector Issues

7. Countering Terrorism and Money Laundering

8. Creating a More Inclusive World

