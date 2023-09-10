By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
G20 Summit Day 1 Highlights: From Adoption Of Delhi Declaration To Global Biofuels Alliance Launch, See Key Takeaways
G20 Summit 2023 Day 2 has begun and the leaders have started arriving at the Raj Ghat, to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Before the third session begins at Bharat Mandapam, take a look at the major highlights or key takeaways of the G20 Summit 2023 Day 1.
New Delhi: The first day of G20 Summit 2023 on September 9 proved to be extremely historic and successful under G20 India Presidency. The day which began with a warm welcome of all the world leaders and Heads of state by PM Modi, ended with a royal dinner hosted by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The inaugural day of this international meet concluded with a hundred percent consensus on many issues including Delhi Declaration, Russia-Ukraine Conflict, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and Permanent G20 Membership to African Union. Before the deliberations and discussions of G20 Summit 2023 Day 2 begin, read in detail, the key takeaways or major highlights of the first day of the G20 Summit which was held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India.
G20 Summit 2023: New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration
On Saturday, September 9, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Declaration. The declaration highlighted and noted the grave human suffering and the highly negative impact of the wars and conflicts around the world. The declaration is deemed historic as it was adopted with a 100 percent consensus after about 150 hours of discussion and all 83 paragraphs of this declaration were passed unanimously; China and Russia have also agreed to the terms of the Declaration.
PM Modi said, ‘History has been created with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. United in consensus and spirit, we pledge to work collaboratively for a better, more prosperous, and harmonious future. My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation.’ The Declaration can be read here in detail; check main points-
1. Strong, Sustainable, Balanced And Inclusive Growth
- Global Economic Situation
- Unlocking Trade for Growth
- Preparing for the Future of Work
- Advancing Financial Inclusion
- Fighting Corruption
2. Accelerating Progress On Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
- Recommitting To Achieving SDGs
- Eliminating Hunger and Malnutrition
- Macroeconomic Impacts of Food and Energy Insecurity
- Strengthening Global Health And Implementing One Health Approach
- Finance-Health Collaboration
- Delivering Quality Education
- Culture as a Transformative Driver of SDGs
3. Green Development Pact For a Sustainable Future
- Macroeconomic Risks Stemming from Climate Change and Transition Pathways
- Mainstreaming Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE)
- Designing a Circular Economy World
- Implementing Clean, Sustainable, Just, Affordable and Inclusive Energy Transitions
- Conserving, Protecting, Sustainably Using and Restoring Ecosystems
- Harnessing and Preserving the Ocean-Based Economy
- Ending Plastic Pollution
- Financing Cities of Tomorrow
- Reducing Disaster Risk and Building Resilient Infrastructure
4. Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century
- Reinvigorating Multilateralism
- Reforming International Financial Institutions
- Managing Global Debt Vulnerabilities
- Technological Transformation and Digital Public Infrastructure
- Building Digital Public Infrastructure
- Building Safety, Security, Resilience And Trust In The Digital Economy
- Crypto-Assets: Policy And Regulation
- Central Bank Digital Currency
- Fostering Digital Ecosystems
- Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Responsibly for Good and for All
5. International Taxation
- Gender Equality And Empowering All Women and Girls
- Enhancing Economic and Social Empowerment
- Bridging the Gender Digital Divide
- Driving Gender Inclusive Climate Action
- Securing Women’s Food Security, Nutrition and Well-Being
- Creation of a Working Group on the Empowerment of Women
6. Financial Sector Issues
7. Countering Terrorism and Money Laundering
8. Creating a More Inclusive World
