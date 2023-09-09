Home

G20 Summit Day 1: New Delhi Declaration, African Union Inducted; Key Events

Several key developments took place on Day of the G20 Summit in New Delhi which are tipped to impact global power structure and economy in the near future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the United States President Joe Biden and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa in a group photo on the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition Convention Centre in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Day one of the G20 Summit was packed with significant events and decisions which are sure have far reaching effects on the global power structure as well as global economy. As proceedings conclude on day one of the mega-summit held under India’s Presidency in New Delhi, let us take a look at some of the key developments which took place today:

African Union joins G20

The African Union joined the G20 after all member countries accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal to bring this key 55-nation bloc of the Global South to the elite group of world’s top economies.

G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration adopted

Later in the day, PM Modi announced the adoption of G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, a significant victory for India’s presidency of the bloc that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi announces launch of Global Biofuel Alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance and urged G20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20 per cent.

G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation proposed

Prime Minister Modi proposed to launch the G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation and urged leaders to start working on a Green Credit Initiative.

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday. The two leaders discussed a variety of topics of mutual interests including ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment between the two nations.India and the UK will keep working for a prosperous and sustainable planet, PM Modi said after the meet.

PM Modi, Japan PM Kishida hold bilateral meet

Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. “We took stock of India-Japan bilateral ties and the ground covered during India’s G20 Presidency and Japan’s G7 Presidency. We are eager to enhance cooperation in connectivity, commerce and other sectors,” PM Modi said.

(With PTI inputs)

