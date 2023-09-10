Home

G20 Summit Day 2 LIVE: PM Modi Receives World Leaders At Rajghat, Welcomes Them With Khaadi

PM Modi is hosting a galaxy of world leaders for the mega two-day G20 summit in New Delhi. Stay tuned to india.com for LIVE updates on Day 2 of the mega event.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Session-2 on 'One Family' of the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva is also seen. (PTI Photo)

G20 Summit Day 2 LIVE Updates: As India successfully wraps up day one of the G20 Summit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that G20 is taking big steps in strengthening global connectivity. G20 leaders came together for the first time to elevate counternarcotics challenges, and synthetic drugs in particular, as a G20 priority. Leaders recognised the public health threats posed by synthetic drugs and committed to enhanced information sharing and capacity building to address these challenges, advancing the critical actions the Biden-Harris Administration is taking to address the overdose crisis at home. In Delhi, Biden and G20 leaders committed to pursue efforts to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030, encouraging more countries to follow the IRA playbook of investing in clean energy manufacturing and deployment, creating jobs, and fighting climate change.

