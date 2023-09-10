Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • G20 Summit Day 2 LIVE: PM Modi Receives World Leaders At Rajghat, Welcomes Them With Khaadi
live

G20 Summit Day 2 LIVE: PM Modi Receives World Leaders At Rajghat, Welcomes Them With Khaadi

PM Modi is hosting a galaxy of world leaders for the mega two-day G20 summit in New Delhi. Stay tuned to india.com for LIVE updates on Day 2 of the mega event.

Updated: September 10, 2023 8:08 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

G20 Summit Day 2 LIVE: PM Modi Receives World Leaders At Rajghat, Welcomes Them With Khaadi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Session-2 on 'One Family' of the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva is also seen. (PTI Photo)

G20 Summit Day 2 LIVE Updates: As India successfully wraps up day one of the G20 Summit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that G20 is taking big steps in strengthening global connectivity. G20 leaders came together for the first time to elevate counternarcotics challenges, and synthetic drugs in particular, as a G20 priority. Leaders recognised the public health threats posed by synthetic drugs and committed to enhanced information sharing and capacity building to address these challenges, advancing the critical actions the Biden-Harris Administration is taking to address the overdose crisis at home. In Delhi, Biden and G20 leaders committed to pursue efforts to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030, encouraging more countries to follow the IRA playbook of investing in clean energy manufacturing and deployment, creating jobs, and fighting climate change.

Trending Now

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:01 AM IST

    WATCH | United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves from Delhi’s Akshardham temple after offering prayers

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:51 AM IST

    G20 Summit Day 2 LIVE: PM Modi tweets about African Union inclusion in G20

    “Indeed, the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 is a significant stride towards a more inclusive global dialogue. We look forward to collaborative efforts that benefit not only our respective continents but also the entire world,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning.

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:49 AM IST

    G20 Summit Day 2 LIVE: Security tightened near DDU Marg in Delhi ahead of PM Modi and other world leaders’ visit to Rajghat

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:34 AM IST

    G20 Summit Day 2 LIVE: Latest Traffic Update Says Buses Will Not Operate On Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan

    “Traffic Alert: Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and consequently buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan. Buses will operate on the remaining stretch of Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi,” tweets Delhi Traffic Police

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:07 AM IST

    G20 Summit Day 2 LIVE: PM Modi to hold eight bilateral meetings today, including with French President Macron

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold eight bilateral meetings on September 10 at the end of the G20 Summit with France, Comoros, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, Brazil and Nigeria. PM Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with French President Macron on September 10. The French president will have a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the form of a lunch on the 10th of September at the end of the G20 summit.

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:06 AM IST

    G20 Summit Day 2 LIVE: UK PM Rishi Sunak has arrived at Akshardham temple. Sunak, who has Hindu Indian roots, will perform the Janmashtami pooja in the temple.

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:04 AM IST

    WATCH | UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Delhi’s Akshardham temple to offer prayers

  • Sep 10, 2023 6:58 AM IST

    Ukraine criticises Delhi Declaration, says ‘nothing to be proud of’

    As India and the G20 grouping hailed the adoption of the Delhi Declaration on the first day of the ongoing G20 leaders summit, Ukraine on Saturday said the outcome document was “nothing to be proud of” and criticised it for not mentioning Russia. “It is clear that the participation of the Ukrainian side (in the G20 meeting) would have allowed the participants to better understand the situation,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

  • Sep 10, 2023 6:54 AM IST

    WATCH: security arrangements tightened outside Akshardham temple

  • Sep 10, 2023 6:53 AM IST

    G20 Summit Day 2 LIVE: Expressing pride for his ‘Hindu’ roots, Rishi Sunak on Friday expressed his hope that he will find time to visit a temple in India

    “I am a proud Hindu. That’s how I was raised, that’s how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis… I didn’t have time to celebrate Janmashtami. But hopefully, as I said I can make up for that if we visit a Mandir this time,” Sunak told news agency ANI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>