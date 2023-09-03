G20 Summit: Delhi Police to Conduct Full-Dress Carcade Rehearsals Today; Check Timing, Routes to Avoid

In preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, the Delhi Police will conduct a comprehensive dress rehearsal on the weekend.

G20 Summit: In preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, the Delhi Police will conduct a comprehensive dress rehearsal on the weekend. The Full Dress Rehearsals for the G-20 Summit will be conducted from 8:00 AM onwards on Sunday, September 3, 2023. It is essential for residents and commuters in Delhi to be aware of any traffic restrictions or disruptions that may occur during these rehearsals and the actual G20 Summit. Throughout the carcade rehearsals, traffic restrictions will be in place at several key locations. The Delhi Police has advised commuters to use metro service on Saturday and Sunday.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), Delhi police wrote, “In view of the #G20Summit Carcades Rehearsals to be held on 02nd September, 2023 traffic regulations will be effective on various roads. Kindly follow the advisory.”

Traffic Advisory In view of the #G20Summit Carcades Rehearsals to be held on 02nd September, 2023 traffic regulations will be effective on various roads. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/H4Hi49ZQaJ — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 31, 2023

G20 Summit: Carcade Rehearsals Traffic Advisory as of Sept 2

During the carcade rehearsals, traffic will be restricted at Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg–Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, Janpath–Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg etc, they said.

Rehersal Timings

On Sunday, the timings of the rehearsal will be from 8 am to 9 am, 9.30 am to 10.30 am, and 12.30 pm to 4 pm.

0800 hrs to 0900 hrs

0930 hrs to 1030 hrs

1230 hrs to 1600 hrs

G20 Summit: Carcade Rehearsals Traffic Advisory as of Sept 3

On Sunday, there will be regulations on the movement of traffic at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, Rajghat Chowk, Shanti Van Chowk, Saleem Garh Bypas, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Shershah Road, C-Hexagon, roundabouts at Mansingh Road, Gol Methi, Teen Murti, Yashwant Place, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, and Tolstoy Marg, the traffic advisory said.

Commuters may experience more than normal traffic on these roads and junctions and are therefore, are requested to plan their journey in advance and avoid these roads during the specified time slots, police said.

The motorists are advised to take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Flyover, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road and Majnu Ka Tila to commute between north and south on Saturday, it said.

Similarly for commuting between east and west corridor, they can take DND Flyover, Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Moolchand Underpass, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, Ring Road, Brar Square and Naraina Flyover.

Routes You Can Take

On Sunday, commuters can take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Noida Link Road, Pusta Road, Yudhistir Setu, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road and Majnu Ka Tila for north-south corridor, the advisory added.

Suggested Routes – Routes You Can Take

In the case of road journey, motorists are advised to take the following routes:

NORTH- SOUTH CORRIDOR

Ring Road- Ashram Chowk- Sarai Kale Khan- Delhi- Mahtama Gandi Marg- IP Flyover- Mahatma Gandhi MARG- OISBT Kashmiri Gate- Ring Road Road- Majnu Ka Tila

From AIIMS Chowk- Ring Road- Dhaula Kuan- Ring Road- Brar Square- Naraina Flyover- Rajouri Garden Junction- Ring Road- Punjabi Bagh Junction- Ring Road- Azad Pur Chowk.

EAST-WEST CORRIDOR

From Sun Dial/ DND Flyover- Ring Road- Ashram Chowk- Moolchand Underpass- AIIMS Chowk- Ring Road- Dhaula Kuan- Ring Road- Brar Square- Naraina Flyover.

From Yudhistir Setu- Ring Road- Boulevard Road-Rani Jhansi Road- New Rohtak Road- Punjabi Bagh Chowk- Ring Road

FOR RAILWAY STATIONS

Passengers will be able to use their private vehicles, TSRs, Taxis for travelling to New Delhi Railway Station and Old Delhi Railway Station. However, in case of road journey they may face some congestion and consequent delays. Therefore, they are advised to keep sufficient time at hand. For easier and more convenient access to railway stations passengers are advised to make maximum use of metro services.

