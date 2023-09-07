G20 Summit: Extravagant Silverware Showcasing Indian Culture To Serve VVIP Guests in Delhi; Watch Video

Home

A Jaipur-based metalware firm informed that 50,000 man-hours have been spent on crafting these silverwares on which craftsmen from Jaipur, Karnataka West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of the nation worked.

New Delhi: The national capital is all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 8-10. Several world leaders and foreign delegates will arrive in Delhi on Friday and will discuss issues related to the environment, sustainable development, and the economy during a two-day summit in the national capital. To ensure one-of-a-kind experience to the head of states, officials have made multiple arrangements for the officials who will be attending the extravagant gatherings. And to showcase India’s rich culture and heritage, the heads State and other global leaders will be served on silver and gold-plated utensils.

The world leaders will be served grand meals on bespoke silverware bearing intricately engraved motifs inspired by the cultural heritage of India. As many as 200 artisans have crafted over 15,000 silverware for the occasion. According to a Jaipur-based metalware firm, Iris Jaipur as many as 50,000 man-hours have been spent on crafting these silverwares on which craftsmen from Jaipur, Karnataka West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of the nation worked.

#WATCH | Delhi: Delegates of the G20 Summit to be served in silverware and gold utensils pic.twitter.com/1f2Zm0wGTL — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

Luxury hotels place orders for gold and silver-plated plates

The firm also held a preview on Tuesday to ensure everything is on track. These silverwares were ordered by various luxury hotels and will be used by VVIP foreign guests who will be staying at these hotels for lavish dinners and luncheons.

The firm informed that most tableware has steel or brass base or a mix of both with an elegant coating of silver, while some wares have gold plating which will be used for serving welcome drinks.

“Designs are characterised by meticulous detailing, beaded borders, and a fusion of semi-machined hand craftsmanship with contemporary casting techniques. The electroplated silver finish adds a touch of sophistication, aligning seamlessly with the grandeur of the event,” said Rajeev Pabuwal, chief executive officer of IRIS Metalware, told news agency PTI.

Pabuwal said that the tableware designs are “characterised by meticulous detailing, beaded borders, and a fusion of semi-machined hand craftsmanship with contemporary casting techniques”. The tableware and silverware designs are a nod to India’s heritage and its global prominence, he added. The designs include motifs of flowers, peacocks and more.

Pabuwal also highlighted that all silver-plated and silver tablewares are supposed to be more hygienic and were used by the Maharajas in ancient times. “India is very well with the culture even in the best of the best places of the world, these silver plating stuffs have been used. Its an alloy made up of copper and different materials,” he added.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi scheduled to be held on September 9-10 will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year.

