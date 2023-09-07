Home

G20 Summit: Gurugram Offices Advised WFH On September 8, Traffic Restrictions From Today

To ease congestion for commuters traveling from Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), the Gurugram Police have welcomed the work-from-home arrangement.

The Gurugram district administration has issued a work-from-home advisory to corporate offices for September 8 in preparation for the upcoming G20 summit in Delhi. According to the authorities, these measures aim to alleviate congestion and ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the high-profile event, which will be held from September 8 to 11.

The traffic restrictions will take effect from midnight of September 7 until the afternoon of September 11. Commercial vehicles will be prohibited from crossing the Sirhaul border on the Gurugram expressway, with the exception of trucks transporting essential goods like milk and medicines.

