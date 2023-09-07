Home

G20 Summit: Gurugram Offices Advised WFH On September 8, Read Advisory Here

G20 Summit: Gurugram Offices Advised WFH On September 8, Read Advisory Here

To ease congestion for commuters traveling from Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), the Gurugram Police have welcomed the work-from-home arrangement.

G20 Summit Update: The Gurugram district administration on Thursday issued a work-from-home advisory to corporate offices and Private institutions for September 8 in preparation for the upcoming G20 summit in Delhi. According to the authorities, these measures aim to alleviate congestion and ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the high-profile event, which will be held from September 8 to 11. “All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to Work from Home tomorrow, on 8th September 2023,” the advisory reads.

The traffic restrictions will take effect from midnight of September 7 until the afternoon of September 11. Commercial vehicles will be prohibited from crossing the Sirhaul border on the Gurugram expressway, with the exception of trucks transporting essential goods like milk and medicines.

Delhi Government Releases Notification

The Delhi government released a Gazette notification outlining a series of restrictions to be in place during the G20 Summit. These restrictions are aimed at ensuring smooth proceedings and enhanced security during the international event.

According to the notification issued by the Delhi government, the entire New Delhi District will be designated as “Controlled Zone-1”. This will be in effect from 5 a.m. on September 8-10.

Key roads such as Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and the Pragati Maidan Tunnel will be off-limits for certain vehicles. This starts from tonight and will continue until Sunday.

Goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses will not be permitted to operate on the aforementioned roads.

According to the notification issued by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government:

All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 00:00 hours on the intervening night of 07 and 08.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023.

Goods vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc., having valid ‘No Entry Permissions’ will be allowed to enter into Delhi.

The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 05:00 hours of 08.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023.

The entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered as “Regulated Zone” from 05:00 hours of 08.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023.

Only bonafide residents, authorized vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers travelling to Airport, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on road network of New Delhi District.

No TSR & Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi District from 05:00 hours of 09.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023.

All types of commercial vehicles including buses which are already present in Delhi shall be allowed to move on Ring Road & road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

Taxis and TSR will not be allowed to enter or ply in the New Delhi District. This restriction is in place from 5 a.m. on 9th September to 10th September. Commercial vehicles and buses already in Delhi can use the Ring Road and the road network beyond it, heading towards the city’s borders.

All types of commercial vehicles, including buses already present in Delhi, will be permitted to travel on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

Check Full List Of Restrictions In Noida:

Noida Traffic Police said the ones who are travelling to Delhi on the designated days may need special passes and should be carrying valid IDs for checks. For G20 Summit 2023 weekends, several Noida, Ghaziabad offices have been directed to facilitate WFH for their employees.

If anyone is travelling towards IGI Airport, New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations, you can plan your journey along the suggested routes and start early.

Earlier this week, the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate imposed Section 144 till October 15 to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the district till the event culminates.

As per the Noida Police advisory, there will be restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles from Noida to Delhi between September 7 and 10. Moreover, the Noida-bound goods vehicles, especially those frequently use DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj and Chilla regulator will be directed towards EPE.

Chilla Border

The heavy vehicles that are entering Delhi from Chilla red light (border) and heading elsewhere will be able to make a u-turn at Chilla red light and proceed towards their destination via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

DND Flyway

The heavy vehicles that are entering Delhi from Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway and heading elsewhere will be allowed to make a u-turn at DND Toll Plaza and proceed towards their destination via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Kalindi Kunj Border

Other goods vehicles entering Delhi from Kalindi Kunj Yamuna (border) and heading elsewhere will be diverted from the first underpass tri-section of the river Yamuna.

New Ashok Nagar Border

Moreover, several other vehicles entering Delhi from New Ashok Nagar (border) and heading elsewhere, coming from DSC Road, will be able to reach their destination via Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15, taking DSC Road.

Yamuna Expressway

Heavy vehicles, medium goods vehicles, and light goods vehicles that are coming towards Delhi from Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh will be prohibited from using the Yamuna Expressway.

Moreover, the vehicles travelling from Pari Chowk to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and entering Delhi or other areas can proceed towards their destination via Honda Seal Chowk and Sirsa Golchakkar, connecting to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

