G20 Summit In Delhi: 400 Rooms At ITC Maurya Booked For US President Joe Biden, Entourage Team

Biden and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combating climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of the Ukraine conflict, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Modi's leadership of the G20. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden will be attending the G20 summit in Delhi which is scheduled on September 9-10. The summit is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in India. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia.

President Biden is likely to stay at the hotel ITC Maurya where 400 rooms have been booked for his entourage team, according to a report by Navbharat Times. Biden and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combating climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of the Ukraine conflict, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges will also be discussed, the official said.

While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026, Jean-Pierre added.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Biden’s talks with leaders on the sidelines of the summit will focus on climate change, Russia’s war in Ukraine and other global challenges.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

