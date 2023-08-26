Home

G20 Summit In Delhi: Supreme Court Declares Holiday On September 8, Issues Notification

The G20 Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. In view of this mega international meet, many traffic restrictions have been announced for the capital and offices and schools have also been closed. The Supreme Court has also declared a holiday on September 8, 2023.

Supreme Court Declared Holiday On Sept 8 In View Of G20 Summit

New Delhi: The G20 Summit 2023 is being hosted in New Delhi, India this year and preparations for the same are going on for a few months now. With just a few days left for the G20 Summit to begin, many advisories have been given by the government regarding traffic restrictions and holidays. In view of the summit, all central government offices will remain shut for the duration of the event; now, the Supreme Court has also declared a holiday officially.

Supreme Court Declares Holiday In View Of G20 Summit

As mentioned earlier, the Supreme Court of India has declared a holiday on September 8, 2023 in view of the G20 Summit 2023. A circular regarding the same has been issued on the official website of the Supreme Court in which the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has declared September 8 as a holiday, keeping in mind the office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on August 24, 2023.

Notification Issued By Apex Court

A notification regarding the holiday on September 8, 2023 has been issued by the apex court on its website. The notification reads- “Invoking the provision of sub-rule (3) of Rule 4 of Order II of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, the Chief Justice of India has declared September 8, 2023 as holiday for the Supreme Court of India and its registry and September 9, 2023 as holiday for the registry of the Supreme Court considering the OM… issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (DoP-T).”

Public Holidays In Delhi For G20 Summit 2023

To ensure the smooth proceedings of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, public holidays for the dates of the summit have been declared by the government; the G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10 and holidays have been declared from September 8 to September 10, 2023. Commercial banks, financial institutions, educational institutions, central government offices, statutory bodies, corporations and undertakings, commercial shops and business and commercial establishments will remain shut and the Delhi government has said that schools can hold online classes while offices can operate via work from home mode. The notification for the same was issued by the Delhi Government on August 24, 2023. Quite a few traffic restrictions are also being followed for this international meet.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be held at the new Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Multiple hotels have been booked for the heads of states and the various delegates attending the event and the theme for this year’s summit is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, a Sanskrit phrase which means ‘The World Is One Family’. At the end of the summit, a ‘G20 Leaders’ Declaration’ will be adopted that will showcase the leaders’ commitment towards their priorities as discussed and agreed upon, during the meetings.

