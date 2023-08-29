Home

G20 Summit 2023: Guest List, Theme, Schedule And Traffic Restrictions- All You Need To Know

G20 Summit 2023 is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and September 10 but traffic restrictions and public holidays will be from September 8, 2023. From the guest list and schedule to the theme and logo, here's everything you need to know before the international meet begins..

G20 Summit 2023

New Delhi: The Group of 20 (G20) Summit, 2023 will be held in New Delhi, India on the dates September 9 and September 10, 2023. This will be the 18th Summit and preparations for the international meet are going on in full swing; there are severe traffic restrictions that are to be followed by all the residents of the city and banks, offices and educational institutions are shut for three days on September 8-10. A few days before the beginning of this mega event, take a look at all the details you must know about the summit including the list of G20 Countries, it’s history, guest list for the year 2023, schedule for both days of the summit, the theme and logo and the restrictions announced by the government.

G20 Summit 2023 Theme And Logo

The Theme for G20 Summit 2023 is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth – One Family – One Future” – is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. The theme essentially affirms the value of all life including humans, animals, plantd and micro-organisms, and their interconnectedness on the Earth and in the wider universe. The theme also spotlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), under which the environmentally sustainable and responsible choices both at individual lifestyles and national development would lead to globally transformative actions which in turn will result in a cleaner, greener and bluer future.

Speaking of the G20 Summit 2023 Logo, it is inspired from the vibrant colours of the Tricolour- the National Flag of India, namely saffron, white, green and blue. It also juxtaposes Earth with India’s national flower, the lotus; it reflects growth amid challenges. The earth is symbolic of India’s pro-planet approach to life that is in perfect harmony with nature. Beneath the logo, ‘Bharat’ is written in Devanagari script.

According to the official website made for the G20 Summit, the logo and the theme together convey a powerful message of India’s G20 Presidency, which is of striving for just and equitable growth for all in the world, as we navigate through these turbulent times, in a sustainable, holistic, responsible, and inclusive manner.

G20 Summit 2023 Agenda

G20 India has put forth six major points on which it shall be focussing this year. These points include-

Green Development, Climate Fiannce and LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) Accelerated, Inclusive and Resilient Growth Accelerated progress on SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) Technological Transformatin and Digital Public Infrastructure Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century Women-led development Decision on a proposal for African Union’s inclusion in G20

At the end of the summit, a ‘G20 Leaders’ Declaration’ will be adopted that will showcase the leaders’ commitment towards their priorities as discussed and agreed upon, during the meetings.

G20 Summit List Of Countries

An international forum, Group of 20 (G20) includes the European Union and 19 other nations, namely-

Argentina Australia Brazil Canada China France Germany India Indonesia Italy Japan Republic of Korea Mexico Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Kingdom United States European Union

G20 Summit 2023 Schedule

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be held at the ‘Bharat Mandapam’ at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The main events are being held on September 9 and September 10, there are events being organised on days prior to that also. Find below, the schedule for the summit.

September 3 – 6: 4th Sherpa Meeting September 5 – 6: Finance Deputies Meeting September 6: Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting September 9 – 10: G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023 Guest List

All member countries apart from Vladmir Putin (Russia) will be attending the G20 Summit 2023. The G20 Summit 2023 Guest List includes- Alberto Fernández (Argentina President), Anthony Albanese (Australia PM), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil President), Justin Pierre James Trudeau (Canada PM), Xi Jinping (China President), Emmanuel Macron (France President), Olaf Scholz (Germany Chancellor), Joko Widodo (Indonesia President), Giorgia Meloni (Italy PM), Fumio Kishida (Japan PM), Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico President), Yoon Suk Yeol (Republic of Korea President), Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Saudi Arabia King), Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa President), Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (Turkey President), Rishi Sunak (United Kingdom PM), Joe Biden (USA President), Charles Michel (European Union, President of European Council) and Ursula von der Leyen (European Union, President of the European Commission).

Apart from the member countries, a few other countries are invited for the summit. The G20 Summit 2023 Invitees include Sheikh Hasina (Bangladesh PM), Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil El-Sisi (Egypt President), Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (Mauritius PM), Mark Rutte (Netherlands PM), Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Nigeria President), Sultan Haitham bin Tarik (Oman Head of State), Lee Hsien Loong (Singapore PM), Pedro Sánchez (Spain PM) and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (UAE President).

G20 Summit 2023 Restrictions

To ensure the smooth proceedings of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, public holidays for the dates of the summit have been declared by the government; the G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10 and holidays have been declared from September 8 to September 10, 2023. Commercial banks, financial institutions, educational institutions, central government offices, statutory bodies, corporations and undertakings, commercial shops and business and commercial establishments will remain shut and the Delhi government has said that schools can hold online classes while offices can operate via work from home mode. The notification for the same was issued by the Delhi Government on August 24, 2023.

As mentioned on the website, the entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 0500 hours of 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023. However, bonafide residents, authorized vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of New Delhi District.

G20 Summit 2023 What’s Open, What’s Closed

All schools in the city, as well as offices of the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), will now remain shut during the three days. Connaught Place, Khan Market, Malcha Marg, Shankar Market, Janpath, Mohan Singh Place and Palika Bazar will also remain closed from September 8 to 10 in view of G20 Summit. Malls and markets outsie the NDMC limits will remain open. Banks to remain closed. Movie theatres will remain open except four, located in the Connaught Place and Chanakyapuri area. There will be traffic restrictions for the general public in the NDMC area for the two days of the G20 Summit as well as the day before as the places would be visited by dignitaries from around the world. The Indian Express reported that high-profile dignitaries like US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and others will be staying in Lutyens’ Delhi during the two-day summit and international standards need to be maintained. Hence, general public movement are likely to be restricted in the area Essential services like hospitals, medical stores and milk booths will remain open during the G20 Summit 2023.

